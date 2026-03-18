Panthers could see dream NFL Draft target vanish after Dolphins blockbuster

The NFL never sleeps. Even with free agency simmering down after a blistering few days, a bombshell transaction was firmly in the pipeline. And it could have a ripple effect on the Carolina Panthers' plans at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Miami Dolphins are cleaning house. Almost every established veteran with proven production has been either released or traded by the new regime, signaling a total rebuild. If anyone was in any doubt, their skepticism was confirmed when the AFC East club shipped prolific wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos.

While the trade compensation was substantial, the Broncos were never going to get the same impact from the No. 30 overall selection. They were close last year. They may have won it all had quarterback Bo Nix not gotten hurt, but the gifted pass-catcher could be the key to getting them over the hump.

Jaylen Waddle trade could impact Carolina Panthers' draft plans at No. 19

Miami needs playmakers for quarterback Malik Willis. They have 11 picks in the draft, including the No. 11 selection. If the Panthers are looking to add more firepower around Bryce Young with their first-rounder, it'll be interesting to see what the Dolphins have planned.

If they go with a wide receiver, someone like Jordyn Tyson or Makai Lemon could come under the microscope. Perhaps more telling for the Panthers, the Dolphins could also target Kenyon Sadiq.

The Panthers have been strongly linked to Sadiq in mock drafts. They have a good room of tight ends. Nobody has the potential to become a legitimate game-changer. The Oregon prospect ticks those boxes, but it'll be an anxious wait for general manager Dan Morgan to see if he will still be around.

Morgan will have a shortlist of options. The Panthers won't be putting all their eggs in one basket, and their aggressive free agency has given them the freedom to take the best available prospects, regardless of need. Carolina may have taken wide receivers with its last two first-round picks, but the front-office leader won't hesitate to do the same again.

Carolina isn't picking as high as it has throughout all of David Tepper's ownership tenure so far, which isn't a bad thing by any stretch. It demands a more patient approach, and if Morgan isn't planning to move up, playing the board effectively.

All eyes will be on the Dolphins, who are locked and loaded with a clear need to surround Willis with the weapons needed to flourish.

And it'll be fascinating to watch.