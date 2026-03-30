Panthers could take unexpected draft path to deal with an issue they cannot ignore

Dan Morgan has set the table well this offseason, heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers made some big splashes to reaffirm their ambitions next season. They want to prove their division title win was no fluke, and their aggressive actions have gotten the entire league's attention.

Now, the draft is taking center stage. The Panthers have fewer needs to fill, but there is growing speculation around the media regarding Morgan's desire to find younger, cheaper options along the offensive line.

This bears more significance at the tackle spots. Taylor Moton remains highly consistent, but he's approaching the twilight of his career. The status of blindside mauler Ikem Ekwonu is even less clear, with a significant period on the sidelines expected after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon.

The Panthers secured a short-term stopgap in Rasheed Walker in free agency. That did not stop Ian Cummings of the Pro Football and Sports Network from giving Carolina another formidable edge protector in his latest mock draft.

Carolina Panthers beef up their offensive line with Kadyn Proctor in new mock draft

Cummings had the Panthers taking Kadyn Proctor at No. 19 overall. The analyst thought offensive tackle was a pressing need. And Carolina's preference for larger linemen could make the Alabama standout an intriguing proposition if he's still available when they go on the clock.

"With offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu’s availability in question as he recovers from a ruptured patellar tendon, and with offensive tackle Taylor Moton growing older, tackle is suddenly a pressing need for the Panthers. In this 2026 NFL Mock Draft, they quiet the calamity by taking Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor.

"Under head coach Dave Canales, the Panthers have had a preference for heavier trench personnel; all of their current starters are at least 320 pounds. At 6-foot-7, 352 pounds, Proctor passes this threshold. He has the power and strength to match, and is an impressive athlete with a finishing edge."

Proctor is a brute force who generated significant buzz from NFL teams at his pro day. The power to the contact point, the ability to generate leverage effortlessly, and violent hands look tailor-made for a successful NFL career. There is some work to be done to better align his upper and lower body, but this would be a tremendous place to learn.

Joe Gilbert is one of the best offensive line coaches in the business. Having a strong mentor like Moton in this scenario will only help Proctor's cause. That doesn't guarantee success, but the Panthers' current environment is something players are actively seeking, which hasn't always been the case throughout David Tepper's ownership.

Others will be considered, and there is a chance Proctor is gone by the No. 19 pick. If the prospect does slip through the cracks, he could be on the shortlist, and Morgan has given himself the flexibility to take the best prospects available, regardless of need.

That makes the Panthers one of the more fascinating first-round teams to watch. And if the pick is Proctor, fans will have complete faith.