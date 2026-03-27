Panthers are finally creating something players can’t stay away from

It’s safe to say that tight end Feleipe Franks is happy to be back with the Carolina Panthers.

“It’s been a real breath of fresh air… the vibe, man. The people, the culture, you gravitate towards those things,” Franks said. “I loved it here, and I was excited to come back here.”

That one word keeps coming up: culture.

This signing wasn’t exactly about stabilizing the tight end position. In fact, Franks has just one career catch for 12 receiving yards. He’s played 128 offensive snaps in four seasons. And he’s played over 600 special teams snaps the last two years.

He’s a solid depth piece, but the Panthers see something bigger than a depth piece.

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“When he’s your teammate, you love him. When he’s your opponent, he’s a nuisance,” safety Nick Scott said. “The energy he brings to our locker room… It’s going to be a huge boost.”

All offseason, general manager Dan Morgan has repeated the same message: players now want to come to Carolina. Free agents are hearing things about the Panthers’ locker room. About the atmosphere. About the people inside the building. Franks is living proof of that shift.

He left for the Atlanta Falcons last offseason, the team that originally signed him as an undrafted quarterback out of Florida and converted him to tight end. But Franks couldn’t wait to get back up I-85.

“You can tell what coach Dave is building,” Franks said. “You can see it in how people are walking in the building. You can see how many guys are here working out in the offseason. That’s the difference.”

Franks lights up when he talks about running down on kick coverage with guys like Thomas Incoom and Scott. That phase of the game requires buy-in, effort, and pride without glory.

“There are guys who don’t know how to adapt to special teams,” Franks said. “But the people who really take to it, you can see the difference. I love my role. I’ll die on that hill.”

That mindset is contagious in a locker room. The Panthers re-signed Franks because they want more tone-setters in the building. Players who love the work. Love the energy. And love the direction.

Two years ago, Carolina was trying to convince players to buy in. Now, players who leave are trying to get back in.

Franks is just the latest example that the culture Morgan and Canales keep talking about isn’t theoretical anymore. It’s something players can feel the second they walk back through the door.