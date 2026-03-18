Panthers are building something the NFC South should fear right now

After winning their first division title since 2015, the Carolina Panthers entered the offseason with one clear goal. They needed to prove this success was not a fluke.

Through the start of free agency, the Panthers have backed that mindset with aggressive moves that could reshape the NFC South's balance of power. No team in the division was more active early in free agency than Carolina.

The Panthers made two of the biggest defensive additions on the market, signing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd. These were considered among the best overall veterans in free agency, and general manager Dan Morgan secured them both.

Carolina Panthers are looking to tighten their grip on NFC South supremacy in 2026

Carolina also addressed the offensive side of the ball by signing offensive tackle Rasheed Walker to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million to provide insurance as Ikem Ekwonu continues to recover from his ruptured patellar tendon.

With Walker joining veterans like Taylor Moton, Damien Lewis, and Robert Hunt up front, the Panthers now have an offensive line with hundreds of combined NFL starts, exactly the kind of protection young quarterback Bryce Young needs to continue his development.

The front office also enters the upcoming draft with flexibility. With most starting spots filled, Carolina can focus on selecting the best available prospects rather than prioritizing need. It's been a long, long time since Morgan had that sort of luxury.

While the Panthers have aggressively strengthened their roster, several of their division rivals appear to be dealing with a bit more uncertainty.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a huge loss when longtime star receiver Mike Evans left after 12 seasons to sign with the San Francisco 49ers. They also lost cornerback Jamel Dean. Sure, the club added players like Kenneth Gainwell, Alex Anzalone, and former Panthers defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson, but the early returns suggest the team still has significant holes to address.

The New Orleans Saints, meanwhile, are attempting to reshape their roster around a new core. They added running back Travis Etienne Jr. and tight end Noah Fant on offense, along with interior offensive lineman David Edwards. However, they are also navigating potential departures of veteran leaders like Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan, signaling a possible transition period.

The Atlanta Falcons have also been pretty active, signing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. But much of Atlanta’s strategy appears focused on improving depth rather than making splashy additions like Carolina has already made.

Free agency is far from over, and the NFL Draft will still shape each roster. But if the stages of the offseason are any indication, the Panthers are determined to show that last year’s breakthrough was only the beginning.