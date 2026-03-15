What the Panthers' Rasheed Walker move really means for Ikem Ekwonu

The Carolina Panthers made what looked like a simple free agency move, signing offensive tackle Rasheed Walker. But when you look closer, the acquisition may reveal far more about the status of 2022 first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu than the team has publicly acknowledged.

According to reports, Walker agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers. The 26-year-old started 48 consecutive games at left tackle over the past three seasons and emerged as one of the more reliable blindside protectors available in free agency.

On paper, the move simply gives Carolina insurance while Ekwonu recovers from the ruptured patellar tendon he suffered during the Panthers’ wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. In reality, it likely means something much bigger.

Carolina Panthers can take their time with Ikem Ekwonu's recovery after signing Rasheed Walker

If the Panthers believed Ekwonu had a realistic chance to return sometime during the 2026 season, signing someone as talented as Walker probably wouldn’t have been necessary.

He was widely viewed as the top left tackle available in free agency and a player capable of starting immediately. Teams don’t typically spend up to $10 million for a temporary fill-in who might lose the job halfway through the year.

Instead, the move strongly suggests Carolina expects Walker to hold down the blindside for most, if not all, of the 2026 campaign. That lines up with the reality of Ekwonu’s injury, as a ruptured patellar tendon usually requires a rehabilitation process close to a full year.

Considering Ekwonu suffered the injury during the playoffs, a return late in 2026 would already be aggressive. Signing Walker removes the need for that gamble entirely.

The one-year structure of Walker’s contract also sends a clear message. The Panthers aren’t giving up on Ekwonu.

This is Ekwonu's contract year. If his recovery goes well, he will reclaim the job in 2027. The short-term deal allows the Panthers to stay competitive this season while keeping the door open for the North Carolina State product to return.

But the magnitude of this situation is clear. By signing Walker — arguably the best left tackle available — the Panthers quietly prepared for a season without Ekwonu.

And while the team may never publicly say it, the move strongly suggests Carolina is planning for its former franchise left tackle to be on the sidelines for a good while yet.