NFL insider ignites Panthers draft buzz around Ole Miss force everyone missed

The Carolina Panthers have very few glaring needs heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. General manager Dan Morgan splashed the cash in free agency on two immediate difference-makers while also fortifying depth. The next step is to strengthen the squad with the best available prospects.

Morgan and his front-office staff, with help from head coach Dave Canales and his team, are narrowing down their shortlist before the all-important selection process. Nothing should be ruled out, but it would be a big surprise if acquiring another productive tight end from the college ranks wasn't high on the Panthers' list of objectives.

And a recent revelation left no doubt about the Panthers' desire to find out more about a rough diamond going completely under the radar.

Carolina Panthers are eager to find out more about Dae'Quan Wright with pre-draft visit

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Panthers are among the teams that have scheduled a visit with Ole Miss prospect Dae'Quan Wright. He's not considered a top-end talent at the tight end position, but his athletic attributes are of interest to NFL franchises.

"Ole Miss TE Dae'Quan Wright has visits lined up with the #Panthers and other teams coming up. Wright put together a strong season with 39 catches for 665 yards and 5 TDs and led the country in YAC, showing his ability to stretch the field and create mismatches down the seam."

It's not hard to see why the Panthers might be enamored with Wright. He's got the speed and athleticism to become impactful. As Schultz stated, his final campaign with the Rebels was the best of his college career, which could be the start of things to come. However, significant refinement is needed before confidence in his NFL aspirations increases.

Wright's blocking technique is wildly inconsistent. Considering his 6-foot-4 frame, his ability in contested catch situations needs to be better. Drops have been an issue, and the player needs to expand his route tree to become a genuine force at the next level.

The ceiling is high, but the floor is low. Carolina needs to figure out what the middle ground is, so putting Wright through his paces in an individual workout isn't the worst idea.

Carolina currently has Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, and James Mitchell. Morgan might be happy with what he has, but he shouldn't be. The Panthers could take a tight end early. If they decide to wait a little longer, betting on Wright's upside becoming more than it is could be a risk worth taking at some stage on Day 3.

The Panthers only get so many visits. Wright's upcoming meeting in Carolina carries some weight, but what comes next is down to the prospect.