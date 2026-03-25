Panthers' ugly division title triumph is starting to mean something else

The Carolina Panthers won the NFC South last season. But no one is pretending it looked like the start of something special.

At 8-9, the title said more about the state of the NFC South than it did about Carolina’s ceiling. But this offseason feels different. This time, the goal isn’t just to win the division again. It’s to leave no doubt.

General manager Dan Morgan has approached each offseason with a clear, evolving plan. First, it was fixing the offensive line. Then it was reinforcing the defensive front. Now, it’s about turning weaknesses into strengths aggressively.

Carolina Panthers stumbled into a division title, and Dan Morgan took advantage

That mindset showed immediately when the Panthers landed edge rusher Jaelan Phillips on a four-year, $120 million deal within the first hour of legal tampering. Whether or not the sack totals match the contract, the message was clear: Carolina wasn’t going to sit back and hope improvement happens.

“I don’t think it’s all about sacks,” Morgan said. “Jaelan’s a disruptive guy… he’s disruptive play in and play out.”

That same urgency carried over with Devin Lloyd, a three-year deal that many viewed as one of the best value signings of the cycle. Rasheed Walker arrives on a team-friendly deal to stabilize left tackle while Ikem Ekwonu recovers. Even the smaller moves matter. Signings like Nick Hampton, Luke Fortner, A.J. Dillon, and Feleipe Franks reflect a front office that is closing gaps rather than ignoring them.

There’s another layer to this turnaround that goes beyond the field. Under head coach Dave Canales, the Panthers have quietly reshaped their identity. What used to be a question mark has become a selling point.

Morgan and Canales both received strong grades in the NFLPA’s player survey, while owner David Tepper saw a significant jump as well.

“We felt like players wanted to be here,” Morgan admitted. “As opposed to when I first took over, it was maybe a little harder.”

That might be the biggest sign Carolina is turning the corner. Phillips called the team “up and coming.” Lloyd talked about taking “that next step.” Even backup quarterback Kenny Pickett pointed to the system and people as reasons for signing.

The Panthers already climbed out of irrelevance. Going from two wins to five, then to eight, and a division title is real progress. But it also sets the stage for the hardest leap in the NFL: from respectable to legitimate. That’s the jump Carolina is chasing now.

They’ve spent money. They’ve reshaped the locker room. They’ve built depth and flexibility. They’ve become a destination instead of a fallback. None of that guarantees anything. But for the first time in years, the Panthers don’t look like a team that simply found a way in. They are trying to take control.

Last season proved they could win the NFC South. This season is about proving they can own it.