Panthers watched dream draft prospect slip out of their grasp in real time

General manager Dan Morgan acknowledged that the Carolina Panthers need to look long-term in the trenches on both sides of the football. He's invested a lot of money in the offensive and defensive lines, and cheaper options may be sought for a more sustainable future.

This bears more significance on offense. Right tackle Taylor Moton is still performing well, but isn't getting any younger. The Panthers signed left tackle Rasheed Walker to a short-term deal, but there is just no telling when or how Ikem Ekwonu will come back from a ruptured patellar tendon.

Morgan has not ruled out the possibility of selecting an offensive tackle with his first-round pick this year. The Panthers have the luxury of taking the best prospects available, regardless of need. If an edge protector is atop his board, he won't hesitate to pull the trigger.

Carolina Panthers may not have the chance to draft Kadyn Proctor at No. 19

Unfortunately, a possible option may not be around when Carolina goes on the clock at No. 19 overall.

While Ohio State's pro day generated more hype, there were keen eyes on Alabama's, too. Field Yates of ESPN was there, and the analyst noted how those in attendance were blown away by Kadyn Proctor's workout, further boosting his soaring draft stock at the best possible time.

"Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor had a lot of people buzzing here at pro day. His movements skills during the on-field drills were exceptional. And you could hear the sound of him hitting the bags from the opposite side of the field. He’s got a busy slate of visits between now and the draft, starting with the Chiefs later this week."

Proctor's physical attributes need no introduction. He's got outlier size, boasting the blend of size and power that can completely overwhelm opposing defensive linemen. His foot speed is surprising for a man with such a massive frame, and it looked like he'd lost some weight in time for the pro day, which was also encouraging.

There are some questions about Proctor's technique and recovery when he loses leverage. Even so, there isn't much anybody can do when he gets the upper hand. The offensive tackle outlook in the first round is sketchy, but there is clear momentum building around the Crimson Tide standout.

If the Panthers identify Proctor as someone who can help them now and into the future, it'll be an anxious wait. And in all honesty, there are a few teams ahead of them crying out for help on the edge.

Spencer Fano, Caleb Lomu, Monroe Freeling, and Francis Mauigoa should also go in the first round, but a couple of those might switch inside. Morgan will have other options at other positions, but it's looking like a long shot that Proctor will be available.