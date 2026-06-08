Panthers defense is suddenly carrying a scary message into 2026

Two years ago, the Carolina Panthers had one of the worst defenses in NFL history. They surrendered an NFL-record 534 points during the 2024 season while allowing nearly 180 rushing yards per game, as injuries, including Derrick Brown's season-ending absence, played a major role.

The turnaround began last season.

With Brown healthy and several young players stepping into larger roles, Carolina climbed back toward the middle of the league rankings. The Panthers cut 154 points off their total allowed and showed enough improvement to help fuel an NFC South title success.

Now, expectations are rising even higher.

Ejiro Evero challenges improving Carolina Panthers defensive stars to take the next step

Speaking to reporters during OTAs, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s message was clear. He will be demanding more from the emerging talent at Carolina's disposal.

"We're expecting a big jump," Evero said.

The comment was directed at defensive tackle Cam Jackson. Even so, Evero made it clear that the expectation extends to all of Carolina's second-year players.

"It's the same leap from Cam as we expect from all of our second-year players," Evero explained. "The more experience you get, whether it's in the games and practice, experience with our systems, experience with the techniques and fundamentals, all of those things have got to come to life."

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated recently predicted that the Carolina Panthers would finish with a top 10 defense in 2026. It's becoming increasingly clear why.

Whether discussing rookies such as Will Lee III and Zakee Wheatley or veterans like Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips, Evero returned to the same idea repeatedly. The focus is on development, preparation, and execution, which will determine whether Carolina's defense reaches its ceiling.

"You can certainly see why the success happens," Evero said about Devin Lloyd. "Everything that we talk about, everything that we want to do, he can make that thing come to life on the field."

Another player who could be important to the Panthers defense this year is Chau Smith-Wade, whose versatility could help Carolina with different nickel and dime packages.

"He's still growing as a player and as a professional," Evero said. "We're going to ask him to make a big jump as well."

Combined with established stars such as Brown, Jaycee Horn, and Tre'von Moehrig, the Panthers suddenly have a deep, dangerous defense. Still, Evero's focus remains on growth rather than rankings.

For Carolina to take another step forward, the Panthers will need their young players to transform potential into production.

And that starts on the defensive side of the football.