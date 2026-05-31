Panthers draft pick is barely hanging on (and no one is paying attention)

The Carolina Panthers have had mixed success from their draft picks since general manager Dan Morgan took charge. His 2024 cohort has many unknowns, with no one meeting expectations yet. Things look much more promising for the 2025 class, with almost everyone holding their own during their first seasons in a professional environment.

While they will all get a shot to make bigger impressions during a crucial 2026 campaign, the jury is still out for most. And for one draft pick, he might be barely hanging on without the desired growth before Week 1 against the Chicago Bears rolls around.

The Panthers gave cornerback Chau Smith-Wade bigger responsibilities last season. Ejiro Evero tasked him with the starting nickel role, playing 63 percent of defensive snaps. There was speculation that he might have been losing the spot to undrafted rookie Corey Thornton, but that never materialized after he suffered a season-ending injury.

Chau Smith-Wade faces an uncertain Carolina Panthers future without progress this offseason

Smith-Wade is a high-effort player. Nobody could deny that, but the quality and consistency are sometimes lacking when it comes to the crunch.

Passing outside the numbers was difficult for anyone against the Panthers last season, thanks to the elite play of Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. Things were much easier over the middle, which has to change for Carolina to take the next step.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd's impressive coverage capabilities should help. The Panthers drafted cornerback Will Lee III in the fourth round, which brings intrigue. Thornton is also back to full health, so Smith-Wade is in danger of being pushed out without the desired growth this offseason.

While the former Washington State star's roster spot doesn't seem to be in any real jeopardy, his starting spot is under serious threat. Thornton is more physically imposing and was playing much better before his momentum abruptly ended. Lee looks better suited to the boundary, but he's got the size to potentially move inside.

What that means for Smith-Wade is anyone's guess. There is increased competition for places, which naturally raises urgency. Considering it will also be Year 3 for the defensive back, this is the time to step up and prove his worth as a long-term piece of the puzzle.

The Panthers are in no position to wait around or settle. They won the NFC South and made the playoffs last season. Morgan has moved the project up a notch with the signings of Lloyd and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. Everyone gets the chance to impress, and anyone not pulling their weight will get found out quickly.

This should bring out the best in Smith-Wade. Whether it'll be enough is another matter.