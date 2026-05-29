It’s only OTAs but major Panthers signing already has Dave Canales salivating

There was an enormous amount of hype in free agency after the Carolina Panthers swooped to sign Devin Lloyd from the Jacksonville Jaguars. It could be an absolute steal for the money, and based on early impressions, it's already clear the linebacker is going to make a significant difference.

The Panthers have been devoid of consistent linebacker production since perennial All-Pro Luke Kuechly retired after the 2019 season. He's now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Carolina was still searching. But in Lloyd, they may have found precisely what defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was looking for.

This is a responsibility Lloyd is taking seriously. He knows the rich, proud history of linebackers throughout the franchise's history and wants to add his name to the list. And though it's still extremely early in the preparation period before the regular season, the impact being made is notable.

Devin Lloyd has already made a positive impression on Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales

Lloyd has made no secret of his desire to set the tone. He's leading by example, integrating seamlessly into the system and demonstrating the traits needed, according to those at OTAs. This hasn't gone unnoticed by head coach Dave Canales, who noted how well he's settled in with increased demands on his shoulders.

"I think what I've seen from Devin [Lloyd] is just being in the right place at the right time. What I have seen from Devin is just conscientiousness, communication, and really being in the right place at the right time."

There is a long way to go, but Lloyd has not come to make up the numbers. Here is in Carolina to take over and help the club build on its postseason return last time around. If this is a sign of what's to come, the Panthers may have found themselves one of the offseason's biggest bargains.

Nobody is getting too carried away. It's OTAs, and things will be much more intense as the summer goes on. But considering how well Lloyd finally put everything together with the Jaguars last season en route to second-team All-Pro honors, it's the perfect defensive addition at the best possible time.

Having someone like Lloyd manning the second level will make everyone better. If the other new defensive acquisitions all make their mark and the young players continue to evolve, this could be one of the dark-horse units capable of making noise as Evero seeks a head-coaching opportunity in the next cycle.

Time will tell on that. But in Lloyd, the Panthers may have pulled off a masterstroke of epic proportions.