Panthers' defensive overhaul quietly pushes veteran into enemy territory

The Carolina Panthers kicked off their free agency period with two major splashes on the defensive front seven. Although positive, this spelled the end for one veteran's time with the franchise.

First, it was edge rusher Jaelan Phillips on a four-year, $120 million deal with $80 million guaranteed. If that wasn't enough, general manager Dan Morgan also secured the services of second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd on a contract that was far less than his perceived market value.

These are statement additions. Lloyd, in particular, is easily the most prolific linebacker Carolina has had since Luke Kuechly. With the prospect of another second-level presence with starting-caliber potential coming on board during the 2026 NFL Draft, the writing was firmly on the wall for Christian Rozeboom.

Christian Rozeboom becomes latest Carolina Panthers castoff to join the Buccaneers

Rozeboom played more than anyone envisaged last season. He had some early struggles, but there were also some decent moments. These weren't enough for an extended stay, but it was enough for one of Carolina's bitter division rivals to take the plunge.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Rozeboom to a one-year deal. He becomes the second Panthers starter from last season to land in Florida, with defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson also jumping to the enemy after his release.

Veterans like Rozeboom and Robinson don't really care where they end up, so long as they get work. Neither were around long enough to form a deep connection to the Panthers and their fan base. And in the linebacker's case, most will be happy to see him go.

Rozeboom got around the action a lot, but his gap discipline on running plays was often lackluster. He was also a complete liability in passing situations, as evidenced by his lowly 41.9 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus.

No Panthers fan will be crying too much about Rozeboom being on the Buccaneers. If anything, it might help them, and they have the biggest upgrade imaginable in Lloyd, who was among the league's best in 2025.

As with Robinson, there is a danger of insider knowledge. But these two teams know each other pretty well, so nothing either the defensive lineman or Rozeboom says will alter their game plans one way or another. Carolina's bold splashes were always going to come with collateral damage. Even if there is a sense of bitterness, this is a business above all else.

If Rozeboom had played better, the Panthers would have happily given him another deal. Unfortunately for the player, that wasn't the case.

That simple, really.