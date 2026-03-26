Panthers draft chatter is heating up and a new name is suddenly everywhere

Dan Morgan has created significant flexibility heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers filled some key needs in free agency, and the general manager knows that his focus should now center on talent over need from the college ranks.

Morgan has all options on the table. Speculation is building about which direction the Panthers will go, but nobody could say with any great certainty what Carolina will decide when the team goes on the clock.

Buzz is building around a few prospects. One NFL Draft analyst added his voice to a new name being touted to the Panthers. Someone who is gaining steam at the perfect time.

Momentum continues to build around Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and the Carolina Panthers

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports had the Panthers picking safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in his latest mock draft. He was the third safety taken after Caleb Downs and Dillon Thieneman. Specifically for Carolina, his skill set might be the perfect complement to Tre'von Moehrig with a smooth transition into defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's system.

"In the same offseason in which the Panthers signed edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd, they now add Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the first round.

"The last time three safeties were taken in the first round was 2022; although that is a bit of a gray area considering Dax Hill has played multiple positions for the Bengals. The 2018 draft would be the best example with Minkah Fitzpatrick, Derwin James and Terrell Edmunds."

McNeil-Warren's draft stock is soaring at the right time. Initial projections had the defensive back as a Day 2 pick at some stage. Now, he's gaining legitimate first-round momentum, and if the Panthers are particularly enamored with his athletic attributes, they have the luxury to take him at No. 19.

Toledo is developing a habit of sending dynamic defensive backs to the pros. McNeil-Warren may not have the upside of cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, but his physical upside is nonetheless impressive.

His play style is fast-flowing and aggressive. This ensures McNeil-Warren gets around the football quickly in pursuit with the tackling technique needed to leave his mark. He specializes in assisting in short-to-intermediate coverage areas. If he can improve his discipline and overall awareness, someone will have an exceptional player on their hands.

While No. 19 might be a little too high for McNeil-Warren, Morgan won't hesitate to pull the trigger if he believes it's the right thing to do. Given how very few legitimate needs Carolina has after some methodical roster building over the last two years, nothing should be completely dismissed.

Pairing McNeil-Warren with Moehrig carries significant potential. But from Morgan's standpoint, he must have complete conviction in someone who'd be considered a reach at this stage.