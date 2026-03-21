3 glaring holes the Panthers must fix even after strong free agency

The Carolina Panthers have put on a masterclass in how to improve weaknesses in free agency. They’ve now done it three years in a row, getting splashier each offseason.

In 2023, they built a wall in front of Bryce Young, signing Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. The following offseason was focused on run defense, headlined by Tre’von Moehrig, Patrick Jones, and Bobby Brown III. This spring, the focus shifted to pass defense, with the additions of pass rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Yet, the biggest improvement to this team came from the 2025 draft class.

After filling most of the roster holes in free agency, what should the Panthers look to address in the draft?

The short answer: equalizers.

Every hole on a team won’t be patched, but having players at certain positions who are so overwhelmingly impactful that they mask other weaknesses is vital. An example Panthers fans should be familiar with is Tetairoa McMillan. As a rookie, the wideout was prolific. Even on a team lacking a secondary weapon, especially while Jalen Coker was out, Carolina was still able to win the division for the first time in a decade.

So, where could Carolina add an equalizer to take the next step when the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around?

Remaining needs the Carolina Panthers must attack in the 2026 NFL Draft

Explosive yards after catch threat on offense

The Panthers have ranked 32nd, 32nd, and 27th in yards after catch since drafting Young. That’s a recipe for disaster, not just for an offense, but for the quarterback's development.

Taking pressure off your quarterback with easy completions that can move the chains or turn into explosive plays makes life much easier. It’s no surprise the offense has struggled over the past three seasons.

Adding a true explosive playmaker wouldn’t just elevate the offense; it would also make Young’s job easier and give the organization a clearer evaluation of him moving forward.

Ball-hawking safety

The Panthers have been cycling through deep safeties ever since Kurt Coleman departed. From Nick Scott to Jordan Fuller, Demani Richardson, and Xavier Woods, the position has been a revolving door.

Meanwhile, Carolina’s cornerback room has developed a duo to be reckoned with. As a result, opposing quarterbacks have attacked the middle of the field with plenty of success.

Carolina took a major step toward fixing that by signing Lloyd. Still, they should continue fortifying the middle of their defense. Adding a dynamic safety, one who specializes in coverage and making plays on the ball, could push this unit into truly dangerous territory.

A team that already ranked 10th in total takeaways last season just added a linebacker with five interceptions in 2025. Add a true ball hawk on the back end, and it's all systems go.

One more pass rusher

The addition of Phillips was a big swing, and a necessary one for Carolina’s pass rush. I’m sure many are wondering where another pass rusher would fit in.

Adding one more piece, preferably an interior rusher who can consistently win one-on-one matchups, would elevate this group even further. Phillips also has the versatility to rush from the inside on passing downs, which opens the door to deploying a third edge rusher and creating a NASCAR package to stress opposing offensive lines.

One more impact pass rusher on the edge or interior could take this unit from worst to first when it comes to getting after the quarterback.