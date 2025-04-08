Panthers drop major clue on linebacker plans with intriguing pre-draft visit

The Carolina Panthers emphasized drafting prospects who attended private visits with the organization last year. That's why fans are taking a keen interest in which fledgling stars are being deemed worthy of further investigation this time around.

Dan Morgan has nine selections in the 2025 NFL Draft as things stand. There is a lot of hard work ahead and several glaring needs to fill, but the Panthers are in a good spot to keep building in Year 2 of this ambitious project.

Based on the general manager's mindset throughout the recruitment period to date, most anticipate Carolina's early selections to be focused on the defensive side of the football.

Morgan spent significant resources on resolving some defensive frailties in free agency. The 3-4 front got a makeover. Patrick Jones II came into the edge-rushing unit. Carolina managed to acquire a tone-setting safety when Tre'von Moehrig joined from the Las Vegas Raiders. This will help, but it's just the start.

One area that went relatively overlooked was the linebacking corps. Christian Rozeboom was signed on a one-year deal after working alongside Ejiro Evero previously. However, the Panthers need more after deciding to end Shaq Thompson's decade-long stint with the franchise.

Thompson was a defensive leader and top-level performer when on the field. Injuries meant his time in Carolina ended sourly, so Morgan must identify a potential long-term successor despite having Rozeboom, Trevin Wallace, and Josey Jewell on the squad currently.

Carolina Panthers set for special pre-draft meeting with Carson Schwesinger

Mike Kaye from The Charlotte Observer revealed that the Panthers are bringing Carson Schwesinger in for a '30' visit. The All-American linebacker is drawing significant interest from other teams, with the UCLA prospect also spending time talking to the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers at length throughout the assessment process.

Schwesinger is projected as a Day 2 selection currently. He's a sideline-to-sideline force with the energy and leadership to inspire his teammates. Carolina's linebackers have been a core part of the team's success over its three-decade existence. He's got the talent to potentially add his name to the long list of franchise greats.

There's a lot to like about Schwesinger's ability against the run. He anticipates things well, is fast in pursuit and knows how to shed blocks effectively. Considering how the Panthers coughed up more than 3,000 rushing yards at 179.8 per game in 2024, it's not hard to see how this could help considerably.

Others will be considered, but the fact Carolina is bringing in Schwesinger for an individual visit says a lot about how his talent is being perceived by those in the building.

