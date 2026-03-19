Panthers face tough Deebo Samuel call as one major obstacle looms large

ESPN analyst Mina Kimes caused a stir by highlighting the Carolina Panthers as the perfect landing spot for wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. This would be a homecoming at a relatively late stage of the versatile offensive weapon's career, but there is a massive stumbling block that could prevent general manager Dan Morgan from taking the plunge.

The Panthers have a solid core of young wide receivers. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are the established duo with a bright future. Xavier Legette and Jimmy Horn Jr. both have questions to answer, but all hope is not lost just yet. Brycen Tremayne is a work in progress, but excels on special teams. David Moore got re-signed, though he may not be able to provide all that much.

Samuel might not be the All-Pro force of old, but he'd be an instant upgrade in the slot with the experience to line up almost anywhere along the line of scrimmage. This could be a nice chess piece for offensive coordinator Brad Idzik. It would also give quarterback Bryce Young a safety valve in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field in key situations.

Carolina Panthers may not have the money to lure Deebo Samuel Sr. in free agency

Couple this with his strong ties to the region and his close relationship with Legette, and this looks like a great fit.

But there's a problem. Money.

Samuel may seriously consider the possibility of joining the Panthers if the opportunity presents itself, but he's not going to play for free. And with only $5.06 million in available salary-cap space after an aggressive offseason, that's an issue.

There are ways for the Panthers to free up more money. They could restructure a couple more contracts for additional breathing space, but they might be focused on another younger wideout boasting long-term upside in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Morgan believes the Panthers are ready to win right now. His blockbuster acquisitions of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd are proof positive of that. The project is moving forward, so adding a proven performer like Samuel certainly makes sense to provide a short-term injection of dependability.

Samuel performed well for the Washington Commanders last season. It doesn't seem likely that the player will get the $15.77 million market projection outlined by Spotrac. Somewhere in the $8-10 million range seems feasible, which could even come down further the longer he stays on the proverbial free-agent scrapheap.

Whether Samuel would take a little less to play closer to home is anyone's guess. But it wouldn't cost the Panthers anything to place a call and find out for sure.