Mina Kimes floats Deebo Samuel move that suddenly makes sense for Panthers

The Carolina Panthers haven't done much to improve their wide receiver room this offseason. But according to one NFL analyst, general manager Dan Morgan would be wise to change that over the second wave of free agency.

And for ESPN's Mina Kimes, there is one intriguing under-the-radar option that could be a useful addition, with several benefits.

Carolina's primary free-agent investments came on the defensive side, which is no great surprise. The offense won't be ignored entirely, but aside from tendering Jalen Coker and re-signing David Moore, Morgan has stood pat in the receiver department.

Mina Kimes believes Deebo Samuel could fit the Carolina Panthers perfectly

We are still relatively early in the process. More moves will be made before the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around. Kimes thought the Panthers should take a long look at Deebo Samuel Sr., who has the skill set and experience to help quarterback Bryce Young greatly in Year 4 of his professional career.

“I actually think in Washington, you saw he still has the ability to get you yards after the catch. And when I look at this Panthers receiving group — Tet McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette — you see guys who can win downfield. I feel Bryce Young could benefit from having an underneath option. Deebo can add, of course, to the run game, which I think has to be an important part of that offense moving forward. Can’t imagine it would cost a lot of money, but the Panthers do have the cap space to get this done.”

Samuel's days of All-Pro-caliber production are long gone. Even so, his trade to the Washington Commanders last season went better than expected, given the difficult circumstances.

He stayed focused, in shape, and was their only dependable option as injuries decimated the roster. But it seems as if this relationship was a short-term arrangement.

The Panthers might inquire about the price. This is a more attractive destination than in years past, as evidenced by the arrivals of Jaelan Phillips, Devin Lloyd, and Rasheed Walker. Samuel may be holding out for a legitimate contender, but there are reasons to suggest this might be an intriguing proposition for the wideout.

It would be a homecoming for Samuel at this late stage of his playing career. The Inman native attended Chapman High School before starring for the South Carolina Gamecocks in college. His roots in the Carolinas run deep. The 2019 second-round pick is also close with Xavier Legette, whom he could potentially mentor as he seeks a career renaissance.

This may seem far-fetched, and there is no concrete interest. But the Panthers' ambitions have shifted, so it does make a ton of sense if Samuel ends up taking less than his market value.