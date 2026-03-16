Jaelan Phillips says what every Panthers fan has been waiting years to hear

The Carolina Panthers pulled off a coup of epic proportions by signing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips in free agency. General manager Dan Morgan reportedly viewed him as the best available veteran on the market, regardless of position. He moved with supreme conviction to get him to the franchise.

And based on the player's recent comments, Phillips might not have been all that hard to convince.

Morgan wanted to prioritize the pass-rush. Splashing the cash on Phillips was a massive statement. When second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd agreed to join a few hours later, the entire NFL sat up and took notice. The Panthers are doing things a lot differently these days, and top-level performers like the former Miami Hurricanes star are paying attention.

Jaelan Phillips proved the Carolina Panthers are becoming an attractive destination again

During a conversation with Good Morning Football, Phillips expressed his respect for the Panthers' progress under head coach Dave Canales. He saw their resolve firsthand last season, and he believes the young core being built by Morgan can result in an immensely exciting future.

"It was a no-brainer. I have a lot of respect for the Panthers organization. What they were able to accomplish last year. They showed their grit, their determination. I saw what they did. Talking to the coaches and stuff, I'm just really excited to come here. It's an organization on the rise. We have a lot of great young pieces on the defense and the offense, so everything's trending upwards, and I'm just grateful I can be a part of it."

"It's an organization that's on the rise." 📈@Panthers newest LB @JJPhillips15 on why he chose Carolina pic.twitter.com/8Y8ppp8U2w — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 16, 2026

This proves what Panthers fans are starting to realize. Phillips had other offers, but he chose Carolina. Obviously, the money helps, but Lloyd's addition to the ranks is a clear sign that the top-tier free agents are starting to see this franchise as an attractive destination.

That hasn't always been the case. The Panthers were viewed as a toxic laughingstock over the early years of David Tepper's ownership. Morgan and Canales have brought stability, purpose, and a long-term plan for sustained growth. This matters to veteran players, especially those coming from successful teams.

Carolina is coming off an NFC South championship triumph and a playoff appearance. They are further ahead than expected, but are still some way off the leading Super Bowl challengers. Phillips will get them a lot closer, and if Lloyd also meets expectations, the Panthers will be a team to watch in 2026.

The mood in Carolina has changed dramatically. Now, players with Phillips' accomplishments want to be a part of it.

And for fans, it's been a long time coming.