Panthers fans just got 1.9 million reasons to love the John Metchie signing

Most of the attention on the Carolina Panthers during the early portion of free agency has been on their two splashy defensive signings, Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd. However, from a value standpoint alone, an offensive arrival might be the most impressive.

For years now, the Panthers have lacked a true speed threat at the wide receiver position. The outstanding duo of Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker will hopefully be a long-term duo for Carolina, but neither possesses the straight-line burst to scare defenses over the top.

The signing of former Alabama standout John Metchie III gives the Panthers a serious threat they’ve sorely missed since quarterback Bryce Young was drafted. Not to mention the well-documented connection between the pair, stemming from their college days with the Crimson Tide.

Carolina Panthers are taking a low-cost risk with John Metchie III

Metchie is only 25 and was a second-round pick back in 2022, before a battle with acute promyelocytic leukemia forced him to sit out his rookie year. The player never settled down with the Houston Texans before short stops on the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets.

It was in New York that the player was given his first opportunity to gain prominent reps in the NFL, logging 256 receiving yards and two touchdowns in seven starts.

While the numbers are hardly jumping off the page, this seems to be a player finally finding his feet after a difficult start in the league. For the Panthers to sign the player for just $1.9 million represents excellent value and more great work by salary-cap guru Brandt Tilis.

Metchie will likely be competing with the likes of Xavier Legette and David Moore for the WR3 spot on the Panthers roster. This is a real opportunity for the pass-catcher to forge a role on the team.

At 5-foot-11 and 187 pounds, he may be deployed primarily in the slot, which fits with Metchie’s shifty route running and burst of acceleration to get open. He could give Young a safety blanket across the middle that the Panthers have lacked.

Expecting the player to replicate the numbers he had at Alabama may be far-fetched, but the Panthers are not signing him for less than $2 million to do that. In McMillan, they have a true elite WR1, and if Coker can stay healthy, he has already shown on the biggest stage that he can perform.

Metchie will be used as a change-of-pace guy, who can operate quickly in tight spaces and shift his speed and burst to threaten defenses downfield. In Young, the Panthers have statistically one of the more accurate deep-ball throwers, and this signing allows offensive coordinator Brad Idzik to potentially air the ball out more.

Regardless of the outcome, taking a chance on one of Young’s premier college receivers for that cheap is a risk worth taking.