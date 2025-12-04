Panthers fans will be elated if new 2026 mock draft projection comes true

As left tackle Ikem Ekwonu said, fans are more used to looking further forward at this stage of the campaign. But for the first time in years, the Carolina Panthers have a legitimate shot to book their place in the postseason.

That's no guarantee by any stretch, but they've got a shot. The Panthers have to win three of their four remaining games to accomplish this feat, but head coach Dave Canales' squad is brimming with confidence. Even so, general manager Dan Morgan will already be planning for what promises to be another crucial offseason for the franchise.

The Panthers are well-positioned to strengthen. They have some money to spend, but not much. Morgan wants to build through the draft, and his eight selections give him a good opportunity to find more promising prospects to become part of his ambitious project.

Some needs look more glaring than others right now. But one NFL Draft analyst believes adding another prolific pass-rusher should be Morgan's No. 1 priority with his first-round selection.

Carolina Panthers select Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk in 2026 mock draft

Nicholas Rome of Saturday Blitz had the Panthers landing Auburn standout Keldric Faulk in his latest mock draft. And if the dynamic edge defender is still there when Carolina goes on the clock, it might be a gift too tempting for Morgan to refuse.

"The Carolina Panthers have become one of the most surprising teams of the season after picking up another big win over the Rams on Sunday. As the Panthers continue to win, Bryce Young is locked in for the future, turning this team's attention elsewhere. The Panthers could still use a premier pass rusher, and adding an elite pass rusher with all of the tools, like Keldric Faulk, would only bolster a young defensive front." Nicholas Rome

Carolina has Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen as a promising rookie tandem. Patrick Jones II is under contract next season, but he'll need to make a swift recovery from back surgery. D.J. Wonnum is out of contract, and although he has produced the sort of production that isn't showing up on the stat sheet, he might be let go depending on what money he wants on an extension.

Regardless of what happens with Wonnum, the Panthers need an explosive edge player capable of wreaking havoc. Only the San Francisco 49ers have gained fewer sacks per game this season. Even though Faulk's numbers aren't significant, he's got the skill set to be an NFL force with a smooth transition and adding more moves to his pass-rushing repertoire.

Morgan could go any number of ways. A lot can and will change before the big night, but fans have complete faith in the former linebacker after watching the Panthers flourish under his strategic guidance.