Carolina Panthers fantasy football tracker: Every training camp and preseason update

Fantasy football managers are in on Carolina Panthers standout wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan entering his sophomore NFL campaign. Can anyone else in the offense, headed by quarterback Bryce Young, be trusted other than the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Whether a Young-led attack can consistently support multiple viable skill players is up for debate. He barely merited rostership in the deepest of formats, finishing as the QB29 in fantasy points per game (14.3) and weighing down his supporting cast. McMillan and departed Panthers running back Rico Dowdle were fringe-top-24 options at their respective positions despite each eclipsing 1,000 scrimmage yards and scoring seven touchdowns.

Nevertheless, Dowdle left for the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency and left Carolina with 275 touches in a well-designed rushing attack. His exit opens the door for veteran Chuba Hubbard to reclaim a backfield that once belonged to him. Perhaps a finally-healthy version of 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks will emerge.

There's also a three-man tight end competition brewing between the fine, albeit uninspiring trio of Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans. Their efforts (or lack thereof) might also prompt the Panthers to make a trade, as many have tried to manifest this offseason.

Training camp and the preseason will give us a much better idea of what to expect from Young and Co. in 2026. With summer drafts quietly creeping up, we'll provide the latest updates every manager should know regarding the club.

Note: This story will be updated regularly throughout the Carolina Panthers' training camp and preseason.

Latest fantasy football updates for the Panthers: News, injuries and position battles

Chris Brazzell II slated for lengthy absence -- 7/29

Brazzell reaggravated a left knee issue that previously cost him a couple of days. He was later diagnosed with a "moderate LCL tear" and will miss "up to eight weeks," per Joe Person of The Athletic.

By the sound of it, Brazzell won't be ready for Week 1. His absence paves the way for 2024 first-round selection Xavier Legette to assume WR3 duties, though neither pass-catcher is currently on the fantasy radar regardless.

Mitchell Evans goes down early -- 7/28

An ankle issue during Carolina's first padded practice resulted in Evans getting carted off the field. The severity of the matter remains unclear.

Tremble and/or Sanders will have additional opportunities to separate themselves if Evans is sidelined.

Jonathon Brooks looks no worse for wear -- 7/29

Brooks seems to be progressing well after his first two years in the pros were derailed by tearing the same ACL twice. He's operating with no "hesitation," according to Panthers head coach Dave Canales.

There's been plenty of buzz surrounding Brooks with each positive health update, and understandably so; the upside is undeniable, especially with only Hubbard to overtake.