Panthers' most tantalizing trade temptation feels painfully out of reach

General manager Dan Morgan has held off making any bold trades since taking charge more than three years ago. The Carolina Panthers have focused on building gradually, but with the project showing encouraging progress, the front-office leader could switch course if the right opportunity comes along.

And there is one name above all else being touted by the media.

It's no secret that the Panthers have some concerns about their tight end options. There is a lot of confidence in those around, but that is not the case outside the building. And with an NFC South title to defend, Morgan will be keeping a close eye on developments.

Carolina Panthers once again touted as Colby Parkinson trade suitor, but the reality is a lot different

If he's not entirely satisfied with the way things are progressing, Morgan will not hesitate to make changes. Whether that's a free agent, someone who'll be cut, or a potential trade remains to be seen, but there should be some intriguing options available.

Moe Moton of The Bleacher Report was the latest to highlight Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson as someone Carolina should keep tabs on. He was highly productive last season, but the team's investments in Terrance Ferguson and Max Klare over the last two drafts could make him surplus to requirements for the right compensation.

"Though (Colby) Parkinson led the Rams' tight ends with eight touchdowns last year, the club may be willing to trade him if (Terrance) Ferguson (a 2025 second-rounder) and (Max) Klare show they're ready to take on big roles this year."

Parkinson would be a massive upgrade. Whether the Rams would make him available is something else entirely.

Head coach Sean McVay relies heavily on 13 personnel formations. The more productive tight ends he has, the better. Klare and Ferguson have obvious promise, but they are unproven. And with the Rams going all-in for a Super Bowl this year, this ambitious franchise needs as many sure things as possible.

Adding Parkinson to Carolina's tight end unit would be nice. He's a solid outlet in the short to intermediate areas of the field who knows how to gain leverage. The former Stanford star also emerged as a significant red-zone threat last season with eight touchdowns to further raise his influence.

It's an intriguing possibility, and the Panthers would be foolish not to inquire about the cost if the Rams do start taking calls. But factoring everything into the equation, it seems highly unlikely all the same.

This possibility is nothing more than speculation, at least for now. But if Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, and Ja'Tavion Sanders don't produce this season, you can bet tight end will be among Morgan's top priorities in 2027.