Panthers should have their eyes on a cut candidate who would be perfect for Carolina

The Carolina Panthers, like the rest of the NFL, are currently on break until the start of training camp in late July. While moves will continue to be made throughout camp and the regular season, teams have a pretty good idea of what their rosters will look like for 2026.

While the biggest acquisition periods of the offseason are over, there will still be a few moves made throughout the league as teams finalize their rosters for the regular season. The Panthers will have to keep their eyes open, because they could be gifted a player who would address a need for them.

One veteran who Carolina should have it’s eyes on is Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson. While the veteran tight end is currently atop L.A.’s depth chart, he’s considered a cut candidate, and would make a lot of sense in Carolina.

Panthers should be interested in Rams’ cut candidate Colby Parkinson

In a recent Bleacher Report piece, NFL writer Alex Kay named five cut candidates throughout the league. Parkinson was one of the five, which wasn’t surprising, and Kay explained why. The Rams have a crowded tight end room, and since Parkinson is entering the final year of his deal, Los Angeles could move on from him and save money to pay it’s loaded roster.

The Rams have Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson, and 2026 second-round pick Max Klare. It’s unlikely that all four make L.A.’s 53-man roster, and even though Parkinson was the most productive in 2025, he could be the odd man out.

If the Rams do decide to cut him, the Panthers should make adding Parkinson a priority, because they need help at tight end. Carolina’s tight end room currently consists of Tommy Tremble and Ja’Tavion Sanders as the top guys — two guys who didn’t give the offense much in 2025. Tremble had just 27 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns, and Sanders added 29 catches for 190 yards and one score.

Parkinson, on the other hand, had 43 receptions for 408 yards and eight touchdowns last season with the Rams. That was the best season of his career, and playing on the loaded Los Angeles offense surely helped. However, his production should interest the Panthers if he becomes available.