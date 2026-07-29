Jonathon Brooks clears a daunting hurdle in remarkable Panthers comeback

The Carolina Panthers have completed their first day of padded practice in training camp. This was the first major litmus test for returning running back Jonathon Brooks.

He passed with flying colors.

Padded practice adds a new level of intensity. We're finally getting to see offensive tackles Rasheed Walker and Monroe Freeling be tested in team drills and one-on-ones, while the secondary got a bad taste in their mouth without Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. participating in the latter.

However, it feels like one of the biggest storylines in training camp has been the recovery and hope surrounding Brooks, who is returning from consecutive torn ACLs and hasn't seen the field since December 12, 2024.

Jonathon Brooks is hitting all the right notes before long-awaited Carolina Panthers return

One of the key steps for Brooks at this point in the process was to learn how to get hit again, cut without hesitation, and play with balance. Head coach Dave Canales was impressed with what he saw.

"I don't see any hesitation in his play. He's pressing runs, he's hitting the ground, popping up. So that's what I like to see."

These are the types of updates Panthers fans want to hear.

Since the new training facility is under construction, this is the last of the two years that fans won't be in attendance for training camp. Most of them have only the word to go by and what they see at Fan Fest, the preseason, or the regular season.

Brooks was arguably the top running back in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Carolina has waited almost three years to see its second-round investment on the field healthy for an extended stretch.

The former Texas Longhorns standout isn't expected to have a massive role early in the season. However, there is a chance he could supersede veteran Chuba Hubbard as RB1 if he plays at a high level.

During the padded session, Brooks made a big play, beating multiple defenders in space for a first down and then some, one of those defenders being second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd. The 2024 second-round pick told reporters after practice that he thinks plays like that in practice allow him to build confidence as a runner as he reacclimates to being back on the field.

"I think cutting is a part of a running back's game where you have to be out there and be able to cut. I think that was the whole process of rehab throughout the whole year and a half that I've had to rehab and train and learn to do that again.

"Obviously it didn't just come back right away. It's something that took a lot of time, something that took a lot of training and a lot of trusting the trainers and coaches. The plan that they had me on and have me on is great, so it's been awesome."

Later this week, fans will get to see the dual-threat for themselves at Bank of America Stadium when the Panthers host Fan Fest for the lone fan-attended practice of training camp. It is a step forward in the right direction for Brooks, who continues to impress his coaches, teammates, and fans from afar.

We've all seen the Texas tape of what Brooks is capable of. Now it is time to see if that ability is still within him.