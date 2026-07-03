Jonathon Brooks is one healthy season from flipping Panthers' regret into belief

Let's set the scene...

Two years ago, the Carolina Panthers were entering a new era for the franchise, with a new regime led by general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales. Their incumbent running backs, Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders, were expected to maintain a key presence on the offense.

However, Morgan and Canales seemed to be looking toward the future with a need for a dynamic playmaker on offense. They selected Texas running back Jonathon Brooks in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, who was coming off a torn ACL and wouldn't make his first appearance until Week 12 that season. Unfortunately, he tore the same ACL two weeks later.

Brooks missed all of 2025 while rehabbing. He has been full go this offseason and has participated in a significant amount of organized team activities.

Jonathon Brooks must stay healthy to meet rising Carolina Panthers expectations

Now, the former Longhorns standout has a chance to be that dynamic piece of the Panthers' offense alongside Hubbard.

There's plenty of intrigue and excitement around the prospect of Brooks being back on the field for the first time since December 8, 2024. The talent is obvious, with incredible change-of-direction ability, lateral quickness, and explosiveness in space to be a big-play threat on every drive. He may also be the best pass-catcher in the Panthers' backfield, which adds to the giddiness.

Yet, there's still some hesitation and uncertainty. We won't know what Brooks looks like at full speed, taking on contact, until the pads come on for the first time this summer during training camp.

Will there be hesitation and gingerliness when making hard plants and taking on contact? That will be answered in the coming weeks.

Let's set some expectations for Brooks.

Assuming he looks like the exciting running back from his college days, Brooks should play a significant role in the Panthers' offense this season. However, Hubbard will likely command a majority of the touches early in the campaign, as expected, but his teammate may show enough to eat into those touches quickly.

And if he stays healthy. That is the biggest element of this equation.

It's fair to say that the selection of Brooks may not have been Morgan's brightest moment in hindsight. There may have been a chance to draft a top tight end or offensive lineman, as Ben Sinnott and Zach Frazier were there for the taking. However, if things turn out better this fall and winter, the selection will look better.

My expectations for Brooks aren't sky-high in 2026. However, I do expect him to be the Panthers' starting running back by the end of the season.

His all-around skill set gives him the ability to be a big-play threat under offensive coordinator Brad Idzik and a reliable checkdown option for quarterback Bryce Young. This is something the signal-caller hasn't had in Carolina yet.

Look for a healthy Brooks to get, at minimum, 800-plus yards from scrimmage, emerging as the Panthers' top rusher going into 2027.