4 supreme standouts from Carolina Panthers 2026 training camp Day 4

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales was not entirely satisfied with how the first day of padded practice went. He didn't think the physicality or tempo were high enough early on. It picked up after his feelings were made clear to the players, but the need to seize these moments cannot be overstated.

There are fewer padded sessions than ever these days. Player safety is paramount, and even though Canales made everyone aware that the standards were not being met, there was still room for a few to shine amid the ramped-up intensity.

With this in mind, here are four standouts from the opening padded practice on the fourth day of training camp.

Supreme standouts from Carolina Panthers 2026 training camp Day 4

Rasheed Walker - OT

There are concerns about the offensive line without Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton, last year's starting tackle tandem. But the first day of pads gave veteran free-agent signing Rasheed Walker the perfect chance to showcase what he can bring to the blindside.

Based on reports, Walker was at his mauling best throughout the session. He knows when to turn it on, and the impression made by the former Penn State edge protector was encouraging. Given the issues elsewhere along the offensive line right now, this was the boost everyone needed at the perfect time.

Jalen Coker - WR

There are bigger expectations on the shoulders of wide receiver Jalen Coker this season after he signed a decent contract extension. It's a responsibility he's taking seriously, and the sharpness he's already displaying over the early stages of training camp bodes well for his aspirations in the regular season.

The route running is on point. So is the ball-tracking, concentration under pressure, and chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young. If the undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross can stay healthy, he's going to have a big year.

Chau Smith-Wade - DB

It's been an encouraging start to training camp for Chau Smith-Wade. There is still a lot to work on, but the added urgency of his place being under threat has clearly lit a fire under the defensive back.

While it was a positive day overall for the offense, Smith-Wade once again caught the eye with a couple of nice plays in 1-on-1 drills. They tend to favor the wide receivers, so it was a positive step in the right direction. But in terms of being a starter this season, that's still up in the air.

Monroe Freeling - OT

This was the first real test for first-round pick Monroe Freeling. The No. 19 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft was looking forward to getting more physical with the pads on, and the Panthers lined him up frequently against big-money signing Jaelan Phillips.

It's the best way for Freeling to learn. Going up against Phillips is only going to make him better. And according to reports from those watching from the sidelines, the Georgia product more than held his own against the prolific edge rusher.

There is just no telling what this will do for Freeling's confidence. Bigger challenges are coming, but it's starting to look like the Panthers might be onto something here.