Panthers desperately need $120 million gamble to make good on his vow

The Carolina Panthers have placed a considerable wager on edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to transform the team's pass-rushing fortunes. With second-year breakout hopeful Nic Scourton now out for the season, his presence becomes even more integral.

Phillips is taking this responsibility seriously. And during a conversation with Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network, the former Miami Hurricanes standout made his intentions clear.

He wants to cause havoc. He wants to bring the effort that everyone feeds off. And Phillips also wants his numbers to increase significantly under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's scheme.

"Just trying to come in and be a disruptive player. Play my brand of football, I've always been a high effort guy, always been someone who is going to get after it down in and down out. So that's what I plan on doing here. I hoping to increase production and be a real turning piece to this defense.

"Next level for me is to get the production levels up. . . Taking everything up a notch really from the effort stand point to a production standpoint. I'm just trying to turn up and go crazy."

Jaelan Phillips' bold ambitions can help the Carolina Panthers' defense thrive

This is precisely what the Panthers want to hear from their marquee signing. And if Phillips can achieve this ambitious goal, Evero's defense will have a completely different dynamic.

Phillips may not have elite-level production throughout his career, but he generates a ton of pressure and is a fantastic asset against the run. He's now the focal point in Carolina, which will inevitably draw extra attention from opposing offensive lines. But with Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown in front of him, opportunities should be in plentiful supply.

How things shake out opposite Phillips is undetermined. Scourton was expected to start, but he's now out with a torn ACL suffered on the first day of camp practice. Patrick Jones II has the experience to fill the void, and 2025 third-round pick Princely Umanmielen is also expected to make strides after some encouraging rookie flashes.

This unit will go as far as Phillips takes them. He's the $120 million man. He's got the big reputation and the loftier ambitions. But instead of running away from the challenge, the 2021 first-round selection is embracing it.

Phillips was the Panthers' top target in free agency. They probably overpaid to secure his services, which is typical for elite-level veterans on the market. But if he has the impact expected, his contribution will become nothing short of priceless.

And in this scenario, general manager Dan Morgan will look like a genius.