Panthers' returning veteran just became impossible to trade

The Carolina Panthers' defensive plans took a seismic shift with edge rusher Nic Scourton suffering a torn ACL on the first day of training camp. This is a crushing development, one that could have a significant impact unless others step up in his absence.

And for returning veteran Patrick Jones II, who's been the subject of trade speculation in sections of the media, his role just became even more integral.

Jones joined the Panthers last season in free agency. He started opposite D.J. Wonnum on the edge, outperforming his teammate through outstanding run-stopping and some notable flashes rushing the quarterback. Unfortunately, his campaign ended after just four games with a back injury that required surgery.

Carolina Panthers need Patrick Jones II more than ever after Nic Scourton setback

Ironically, Scourton benefited more than anybody from Jones' enforced absence. Now, the tables have turned, and the 2021 third-round pick out of Pittsburgh could get his starting role back if there are no further issues on the injury front.

And as for considering trade offers? That is an absolute non-starter now.

The Panthers need all the help they can get. Scourton was projected to start opposite big-money acquisition Jaelan Phillips, with Jones and Princely Umanmielen also heavily involved on a rotational basis. The dynamic has changed, but at least defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has some capable options to fill the void.

Umanmielen might be a little raw right now to assume three-down duties. Jones doesn't have the same explosiveness, but he is far more rounded as a true edge defender. Maybe they will share the load, but either way, removing the veteran would be extremely foolish, even if he is in a contract year.

Carolina came into the offseason believing it could make more noise in the postseason with some bold roster enhancements and players returning to health. That might still be the case, but they will have to do it without Scourton and right tackle Taylor Moton, who'll also miss regular-season time with blood clots.

Jones is eager to make up for some lost time. He was generating some real positivity last season before a stroke of bad luck. That has only made him more motivated to excel this time around, and if the Panthers want to meet the raised bar, they'll need him healthy and productive from start to finish.

The news around Scourton was deflating. But if Jones can get back to his early-season form of last year, it will soften the blow.

And who knows, perhaps it will even earn him a new deal along the way.