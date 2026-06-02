Panthers must keep faith with forgotten veteran as stakes soar

It's all hands on deck for the Carolina Panthers as they look to build on their long-awaited return to the playoffs. Reports suggest that general manager Dan Morgan won't make seismic changes to the squad from here on, but that hasn't stopped speculation from surfacing in the media.

The wheels continue to turn around the NFL, as evidenced by bombshell trades involving All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett and three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown. Opportunities to strengthen will arise through releases and players becoming available. Whether they'll interest the Panthers is another matter.

There is also the prospect of Carolina trimming the fat. Though unlikely, one team writer highlighted a veteran who could be removed from the equation.

Carolina Panthers should keep faith with Patriick Jones II amid cut speculation

Zach Roberts of Sports Illustrated thought edge rusher Patrick Jones II's panic meter regarding the possibility of being cut should be at a 'medium' level right now. The bombshell addition of Jaelan Phillips completely changed the dynamic. Couple this with the attached savings and the presence of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, and the analyst thought last year's free-agent signing could be on the outside looking in.

"Pat Jones had a rough start to his two-year Panthers contract, missing most of 2025 with an injury. He's healthy now, but the edge rusher room is a whole lot deeper. Jaelan Phillips, Nic Scourton, and Princely Umanmielen all figure to slot in above him.

"Cutting Jones would save $4.75 million against the cap. It'll carry $5.365 million in dead cap. Both figures were the same pre-June 1, but Jones has kind of always been on the chopping block."

Seems feasible enough. But the Panthers need all the help they can get if Ejiro Evero's defense wants to take things to another level next season.

Jones was playing well in 2025 before a back injury ended his season well ahead of schedule. His work against the run came in for significant praise, which could help the Panthers on early downs once again if he makes a full recovery. All signs point to that, but competition for reps has increased following Phillips' decision to join the club.

There is more than enough room for Jones. The Panthers have four talented edge defenders, ensuring that no momentum will be lost if an injury occurs. It should keep everyone fresh. There is also a good balance between youth and experience in the room, which further raises optimism.

Upsetting this just to save a few million isn't smart.

Morgan and Brandt Tilis are running the front office with strategic professionalism, always putting the team first. Jones is dependable when healthy. He'll also have a big point to prove in a contract year, which always provides the urgency needed for a little extra.

That matters. And it should guarantee Jones remains part of the squad in 2026.