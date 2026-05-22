Forgotten Panthers veteran could make OTAs his comeback moment

The Carolina Panthers are set to congregate for organized team activities in the coming days. This is their first legitimate practice altogether since the 2025 campaign concluded. And with raised expectations, the heat is on to hit the ground running.

And one veteran player who's been forgotten will be looking to reaffirm his importance to the team's plans.

Carolina was not satisfied with its edge-rushing room last season. General manager Dan Morgan knew more was needed, and he gave Jaelan Phillips a four-year, $120 million contract with $80 million guaranteed to make the biggest statement imaginable.

Patrick Jones II will be looking to reaffirm his importance at Carolina Panthers OTAs

Phillips joins the second-year duo of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. Nobody has discussed Patrick Jones II much since, but last year's free-agent signing is back on the field and ready to make up for some lost time.

Jones was acquired on a two-year deal from the Minnesota Vikings last spring. It was a modest contract, but there was an enormous amount of intrigue about what he could potentially bring to the franchise. He started the campaign well, especially against the run. Unfortunately, disaster struck soon after.

The former Pittsburgh standout lasted just four games before a back injury that required surgery ruled him out for the entire campaign. This was a devastating blow to the Panthers, and the edge room was never quite the same after that. Scourton flashed promise, but D.J. Wonnum didn't do enough to fill the void.

All signs point to Jones making a full recovery. He's reportedly on the field for voluntary workouts, which is an important first step. The Panthers will still approach his preparations for the new campaign with caution, but if there are no more complications, he could have a role to play in Week 1.

Just what sort of role remains to be seen. Fans are expecting Phillips and Scourton to be the starting 3-4 outside linebackers, though the team has not confirmed it. It'll probably be an open competition, but Jones' prowess on early downs might give him the nod when push comes to shove.

This is a nice problem for the Panthers to have. They have solid starting options and sufficient depth on the edge if injuries strike again. Jones has experience on his side, but the pressure to get back to peak performance quickly in a contract year cannot be overstated.

There doesn't seem to be much point in cutting Jones this summer, unless he completely falls off a cliff. And with a strong preparation period, starting with OTAs, he could be a more important piece than people might expect right now.

Time will tell. But either way, it's great to have Jones back in the mix.