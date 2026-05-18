Panthers' $15 million problem reaches boiling point after stunning claim

Dan Morgan never stands still. The Carolina Panthers general manager makes everyone earn it, and there is no sentimental attachment to his decisions. That also applies to free-agent signings and draft picks throughout the front-office leader's tenure.

The Panthers believe they are on the cusp of contention. Taking the next step will be difficult, but it's not impossible after some notable additions throughout the offseason. A collective effort is needed, and anyone who doesn't pull their weight faces an uncertain future.

And for one NFL analyst, there is a name above all else that could be on the chopping block.

Patrick Jones II named as Carolina Panthers cut candidate, but it seems unlikely

Moe Moton of The Bleacher Report named edge rusher Patrick Jones II as the best Panthers player who could still be cut before the 2026 campaign. Signing Jaelan Phillips, the presence of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, and the injury problems suffered last season were the clear reasons behind the analyst's pessimism.

"The Carolina Panthers signed a top-tier free agent in Jaelan Phillips. He'll likely start opposite Nic Scourton on the edge. As a third-rounder from the 2025 draft, Princely Umanmielen could see more time on the field in his second year.

"With an established pass-rusher and two high-upside outside linebackers on the depth chart, Patrick Jones II may be in a battle for a limited role after he missed 13 games with a back injury last season. Don't be surprised if Carolina cuts him and saves $4.75 million in cap space."

Jones was playing well last season before a back injury that required surgery brought his momentum to an abrupt halt. The Panthers didn't want to wait around and spent big money on Phillips. While the former Pittsburgh standout could have a role to play, it may be as a rotational force behind the free-agent splash and 2025 second-round pick Scourton.

Cutting him is a fair claim after how things unfolded last season. At the same time, the Panthers are in no position to remove productive players from their depth chart. Jones has the run-stopping prowess to help, and his leadership in the locker room was also praised. That matters.

It's a problem for the Panthers, especially given Jones counts $10.11 million on the salary cap. But in all honesty, it's a nice problem to have.

The Panthers have been devoid of legitimate pass-rushing options since trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants. They now have solid starters and sufficient depth to call upon. And if there are no further complications on the health front, it would be surprising if Jones didn't play his part in some capacity.

But in a contract year, the stakes couldn't be much higher for Jones. That much cannot be disputed.