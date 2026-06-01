Panthers insider hints at quiet Dan Morgan stance amid June 1 speculation

The Carolina Panthers have built their roster methodically under general manager Dan Morgan so far. They are a little up against it on their salary cap, especially if the franchise wants to make more moves. This has inevitably led to speculation that some veterans may be released to free up space.

June 1 is here, and it began with a splash after stud defensive end Myles Garrett was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. The Panthers were never in the mix, especially after spending big money on Jaelan Phillips. But whether Morgan has anything else up his sleeve remains to be seen.

It's an intriguing possibility that's sparking significant debate. However, one team insider doesn't see much, if any, movement in the near future.

Carolina Panthers are comfortable with their roster as things stand

Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer acknowledged that Morgan and Brandt Tilis aren't known for being active at this time of year, preferring to do their primary work earlier in the offseason. Despite the rumor mill swirling, the beat writer would be surprised if that changed.

"Panthers GM Dan Morgan and EVP of FO Brandt Tilis haven't really taken advantage of the post-June 1 rules to this point in their joint tenure. I wouldn't expect that to change to this week. The read here is that they feel good about all the guys who would arguably be involved."

This may be disappointing for fans who believe more is needed. Still, Morgan has earned enough stripes over the last two seasons for his judgment to be trusted until further notice.

Obviously, nothing is guaranteed in the NFL. Morgan always has his finger on the pulse, ready to pounce when the right opportunity comes along. But in terms of outgoings for cap purposes, it seems smart to stand pat right now.

Morgan thinks the roster is in good shape. There are a couple of problem areas that could hold them back, but fans are expecting a bold bid to retain their NFC South crown. You don't do that by cutting players just for the sake of it, and the ones coming up in conversations all have roles to play.

Edge rusher Patrick Jones II should be a prominent part of the rotation if his back injury is fully healed. Tight end Tommy Tremble is an exceptional blocker who won't be removed in a contract year. Xavier Legette doesn't carry enough trade value, and the same goes for running back Chuba Hubbard.

Continuity is key. Now that the Panthers finally have it, they would be wise to keep it.