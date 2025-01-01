Panthers' forgotten man set for final audition before uncertain offseason

The Carolina Panthers couldn't get anything going on the ground in Week 17 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not having Chuba Hubbard available after the running back was placed on injured reserve was sorely felt. It came as no surprise to see the offense struggle to generate consistent momentum without the correct balance.

Erring on the side of caution with Hubbard was the right call. The Panthers aren't playing for anything other than pride down the stretch following yet another dismal campaign. Risking the former fourth-round selection given his importance to the team's long-term plans wasn't an option.

With second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks set for another lengthy rehabilitation after tearing the same ACL he injured in college, some big decisions are coming to the running back room this offseason. An overlooked, underperforming veteran could get the chance for one final audition in pursuit of an extended stay.

Carolina Panthers could welcome back Miles Sanders in Week 18

Dave Canales confirmed that Miles Sanders has been cleared to return. The head coach is going to see how the player responds to practice this week, but he seemed optimistic that the 2019 second-round pick could make a contribution in some capacity during Carolina's regular-season finale at the Atlanta Falcons.

"Miles has been cleared. Last week, he was cleared to be able to play, so I'm really looking forward to getting him back on the field for practice this week. He was cleared later in the week, so it really wasn't enough time to get him back into the flow of things for this week, but really looking forward to opening that window and getting him back out there." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

Sanders has been on injured reserve since Carolina's international contest against the New York Giants in Germany. Most fans thought that would be the last they would see of the underwhelming free-agent signing. But desperate times call for desperate measures.

Providing everything checks out on the health front, Sanders could be in line for significant work versus the Falcons. Raheem Blackshear is a decent kick returner but nothing more. Mike Boone couldn't maximize his touches when called upon and doesn't look capable of shouldering the load. That provides one final window of opportunity to alter the narrative.

The Penn State product must seize the opportunity. Sanders has one more year remaining on his deal and looks like a potential salary-cap casualty at some stage during the offseason. Performing well if activated in Week 18 could either bolster his hopes of a reprieve or prove to other teams that he's still got some juice left in the tank.

Whether Sanders is capable of accomplishing this feat is another matter.

His production was subpar at best before getting hurt. Sanders was used sparingly by Canales and sat firmly behind Hubbard in the pecking order. He accumulated 237 all-purpose yards and one touchdown, which is nowhere near what the Panthers had in mind when they handed him a decent contract to fill the void left by Christian McCaffrey.

There is no time for Sanders to find his football legs again. He must run with purpose and explosiveness right out of the gate. That's the only way he's going to turn his situation around.

If he's active, it won't take long to find out just how much resolve remains in Sanders. And the likes of general manager Dan Morgan will be watching his progress closely.

