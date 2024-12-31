Fresh Chuba Hubbard injury update brings sigh of relief for Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard's presence was sorely missed at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17. The running back's physical style, patient approach, and willingness to shoulder a hefty burden quickly became a focal point this season. Nobody was able to successfully step up and fill the void.

Hubbard was placed on injured reserve, ending his exceptional campaign ahead of time. Although disappointing, the former fourth-round selection can relax safe in the knowledge his future with the franchise is secure after signing a four-year extension earlier in the campaign.

Dave Canales provided a fresh update on Hubbard's complication and the potential recovery timeline during his latest appearance in front of the media. The head coach revealed that his backfield force was expected to miss around two-to-four weeks. Shutting him down for the season was the only realistic course of action, but it's thankfully nothing more serious.

This came with a collective sigh of relief among Carolina's long-suffering fanbase. They haven't had much to legitimately cheer this season. Watching Hubbard evolve into one of the league's most productive running backs was a shining light amid the chaos.

Chuba Hubbard should be ready to start Carolina Panthers' preparations for 2025

The Panthers weren't playing for anything other than pride down the stretch. Canales recognized this too, taking Hubbard out of the firing line and giving one of his cornerstone pieces proper time to rest and recuperate the issue. If there are no bumps in the road, the Oklahoma State product should be ready to hit the ground running when the time to resume team activities arrives.

Carolina's running back room might look a little different by that point.

Second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks faces a long road back and could miss the entire 2025 campaign depending on how his recovery from another torn ACL goes. Veteran Miles Sanders, who could get some work in the Panthers' regular-season finale at the Atlanta Falcons, looks like a prime salary-cap cut candidate with one year remaining on his deal and around $5 million in savings attached.

Raheem Blackshear is a decent kick returner but nothing more. Mike Boone is a work in progress and faces a fight to stay in the team's plans. That's not the case with Hubbard, who's going to be relied on heavily in 2025 and beyond after committing his future to Carolina.

This was a reassuring update on Hubbard's health. He might be missing for the final fortnight, but it seems relatively precautionary rather than anything more concerning. And if anyone's earned the right to take a little time away, it's someone who's given everything to the cause this season.

Hubbard's on-field production and emerging leadership came to the fore constantly this season. Once the supporting cast on offense improves, expect another career year for the player in 2025.

