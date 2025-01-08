Carolina Panthers gamble on athletic upside with 2025 NFL mock draft choice

The Carolina Panthers are embarking on an important offseason. They've made decent strides under new head coach Dave Canales overall. If general manager Dan Morgan can find the correct additions, they could be among the surprise packages next time around.

Everything is on the table. Veterans will be sought in free agency. There could be an opportunity to trade for a difference-maker to help Carolina's cause. Morgan also has nine draft selections in 2025 to further strengthen the ranks.

Needs will change depending on what free-agent acquisitions arrive. Much will depend on the fate of those out of contract or candidates for early release. All options are on the table for Morgan, who's going to be aggressive yet measured in his quest to build.

One glaring flaw the Panthers must rectify before competitive action begins once again centers on defense. Ejiro Evero is getting another chance in 2025, which indicates those in power believe it's not a scheme issue. Therefore, it must be the lack of quality personnel.

It's hard to argue that fact. Morgan is a shrewd talent evaluator who'll know a drastic revamp is needed. While some of the blue-chip prospects might be gone by the time Carolina goes on the clock at No. 8 overall, some high-upside players should be there for the taking depending on who's on the shortlist.

Carolina Panthers select edge rusher Mykel Williams in ESPN's mock draft

This was a topic discussed by Jordan Reid of ESPN in his latest mock draft. The up-and-coming analyst tabbed Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams as someone the Panthers should strongly consider due to his athletic potential and scheme fit within Evero's 3-4 system.

"The 2024 Panthers defense was one of the worst in NFL history. It allowed 534 points, the most given up in a single season since the 1981 Baltimore Colts. The Panthers' 25.3% defensive pressure rate was also dead last in the league. Williams is a potential-laden edge rusher who has flashed plenty at Georgia. Williams had a career-high five sacks this season, but it's his length (at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds) and upside that would make him a good fit in Carolina. He reminds me a lot of Danielle Hunter coming out of LSU." Jordan Reid, ESPN

The Panthers would be betting on what Williams could become in the pros rather than any glittering college production. He's got the length to set the edge effectively against the run. This is matched by enough explosiveness to bend the edge with ferocity en route to the quarterback in pass-rushing situations.

Carolina desperately needs help on the edge. Jadeveon Clowney finished the season strongly and should be around. The same goes for D.J. Wonnum, who overcame significant adversity to become an important part of the equation over the second half of 2024.

Depth is a major issue aside from that. Williams would help as a rotational presence capable of starting immediately with a smooth transition. What Morgan must figure out is whether the prospect can fulfill his obvious promise in this environment.

Williams is more than worthy of a first-round selection. He's not alone in that regard, so the Panthers are in a pretty good spot despite seeing their draft standing take a hit after beating the Atlanta Falcons.

Morgan has to get his first-rounder right. If the choice is Williams, there needs to be a level of trust attached.

