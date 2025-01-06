Robert Hunt wastes no time hitting the recruitment trail for All-Pro WR

The Carolina Panthers have just finished their 2024 regular-season engagements. For one established veteran, this meant hitting the recruitment trail immediately in pursuit of tipping the scales.

His target? A disgruntled All-Pro wide receiver.

Robert Hunt is confident something special is building in Carolina. The formidable interior offensive lineman got a lofty contract from the Panthers in free agency. While others didn't meet their end of the bargain, the decision to bring him into the fold was an outstanding piece of business no matter the cost.

Hunt wants to do everything possible to help the Panthers improve. Whether that's on the field or behind the scenes, his importance to the team's future cannot be overstated.

And if the former second-round pick has his way, dynamic playmaker Tyreek Hill will be joining him sooner rather than later.

Hill cut a frustrated figure during another campaign that promised much and delivered little for the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa's injury issues remain complicated. Things reached a breaking point in the team's regular-season finale against the New York Jets.

The wideout allegedly took himself out of the game without informing head coach Mike McDaniel. Hill went one step further after the contest, stating he was done in Miami and eager to start fresh in a different environment.

"This is my first time I haven't been in the playoffs. I just gotta do what's best for me and my family. If that's here or wherever the case may be, I'm finna open that door for myself. I'm opening the door. I'm out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, bro, I got to do what's best for my career. I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there." Tyreek Hill

It was in the heat of the moment and Hill's disappointment boiled over. However, this is pretty glaring all the same.

Robert Hunt wants Tyreek Hill on the Carolina Panthers in 2025

The Dolphins won't be outright releasing Hill, he can forget about that after what they sacrificed to acquire him from the Kansas City Chiefs. He's still one of the top wide receivers in the league, so Miami wouldn't be short of calls if they became receptive to a trade.

Hunt knows first-hand what a difference-maker Hill is when firing on all cylinders. They spent two seasons together on the Dolphins and developed a close relationship. The Panthers are also on the lookout for a legitimate No. 1 wideout for resurgent quarterback Bryce Young in 2025.

Looking at Hill's reasonable contract, this is something general manager Dan Morgan should contemplate. He'll get a glowing recommendation from Hunt based on his social media post asking the speedy pass-catcher to join the Panthers' ambitious project.

Come Home big brudda!!! I love you https://t.co/naUgYgnVzT — Robert Hunt (@RobertHandyHunt) January 6, 2025

This is a mouth-watering proposition. Adding Hill to Dave Canales' offense would give them something different. The former fifth-round pick out of West Alabama is capable of taking a short completion into the end-zone at any moment. He's an electrifying downfield threat who thrives in the biggest moments. It's been a down season by his typically high standards, but the mitigating circumstances attached cannot be ignored.

Acquiring someone like Hill wouldn't be cheap. If several teams throw their hat into the ring, that's only going to drive up the price. Perhaps a second-round pick and a little more will be enough, but there's just no telling for sure right now.

The Panthers have a franchise quarterback in Young. He cemented his status as the team's signal-caller in 2025 with a dazzling performance at the Atlanta Falcons to close out the campaign. Getting him the weapons needed to kick on further is essential.

How they arrive remains to be seen. The Panthers could go down the draft route. They could target someone like Tee Higgins, Stefon Diggs, or Chris Godwin in free agency if they test the market. If the right opportunity presents itself, making a bold splash in the trade market cannot be completely dismissed.

Players like Hill don't normally come to Carolina willingly. If the Dolphins grant his trade, the Panthers must shoot their shot.

