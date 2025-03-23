Carolina Panthers given brutal reality check after offensive recruitment neglect

Dan Morgan prioritized the Carolina Panthers' defense during the early stages of his recruitment. That hasn't looked favorably on the team's offense according to one analyst's recent assessment.

The Panthers seem confident in what they have around improving quarterback Bryce Young. Carolina kept continuity along the offensive line and also retained tight end Tommy Tremble. Morgan avoided the temptation to sign or trade for one of the prolific wide receivers available. Although it's a contentious issue among the fanbase, reports suggest confidence has increased surrounding the outlook of Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker.

Morgan still has nine selections during the 2025 NFL Draft to find some explosive offensive pieces. Only Rico Dowdle was added to the skill positions, and he was a replacement for released running back Miles Sanders. That has to change before attention turns to Carolina's preparations for the new campaign.

Carolina Panthers offense ranked among lower echelons after 2025 free agency

Jason Burgos from Sportsnaut ranked the Panthers' offense at No. 24 league-wide after a frantic free agency around the NFL. The analyst acknowledged Young's growth as a reason for optimism. But the lack of star power across the board makes it difficult to place Carolina any higher.

"After being benched earlier in the year and then getting his starting spot back, Bryce Young showed major growth when he was given back the starting job. While he didn’t fill up the stat over the second half of the season, he gave Carolina Panthers management reason to believe the former No. 1 overall pick still can be the future of their organization. They haven’t made any big additions this month, but former Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle could be an impactful player out of the backfield in 2025." Jason Burgos

Fans are becoming increasingly impatient. It would be wise to let the draft play out before passing judgment. And there was no way Morgan could adopt any other recruitment approach considering Ejiro Evero's defense conceded the most single-season points in league history last time around.

This is about finding the right balance. There's trust in Carolina's young players to make the necessary improvements with the Heisman Trophy winner providing more consistent distribution under center. Having more stability than at any stage during David Tepper's ownership so far is another massive benefit working in their favor.

The Panthers might not be the most explosive offense around next season. They'll be heavily reliant on the ground game with Chuba Hubbard and Dowdle leading the charge. If Young can command the huddle effectively and capitalize on passing opportunities when they arrive, head coach Dave Canales should have his team competitive if the defense benefits from some new arrivals.

Fans are eagerly anticipating further developments. Morgan knows what's needed and how far the Panthers are from some of the league's heavyweights. He'll also know that an opportunity knocks to enter the NFC South title picture if the new signings hit the ground running and he can maximize the rich bounty of draft assets at his disposal.

The offense looks solid if not spectacular at this juncture. That might suffice for now, but more is needed if Morgan wants to ascent this project sooner than anticipated.

Watch this space…

