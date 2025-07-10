Carolina Panthers giving UFL standout a shocking NFL workout nobody saw coming

It's common knowledge that the Carolina Panthers are looking to add another capable performer to their secondary before Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars arrives. After some bold inquiries for high-profile stars came to nothing, general manager Dan Morgan is reportedly going to the other end of the spectrum.

The Panthers never had a shot at landing Jaire Alexander. He had his sights set on a contender, which might also be the case with free-agent safety Justin Simmons after initial talks came to nothing.

Carolina might not be in a good enough position just yet to acquire the marquee names. That doesn't mean Morgan isn't capable of finding diamonds in the rough who can make an impression.

And the Panthers are turning to a UFL standout to see what he might have to offer.

Carolina Panthers set to hold workout with UFL standout Nick Whiteside

James Larsen from Pro Football Newsroom confirmed an earlier report that the Panthers are set to work out defensive back Nick Whiteside II before training camp. He caught the eye during the recent UFL campaign for the St. Louis Battlehawks, gaining 17 tackles and three passes defended to give himself a fighting chance of another NFL shot.

Whiteside has brief experience in the big leagues. He featured twice for the Washington Commanders in 2023, logging 15 defensive snaps and a further 13 on special teams. The former undrafted free agent out of Saginaw Valley State failed to make the 2024 squad under Dan Quinn's new regime and didn't get another opportunity elsewhere.

The UFL is a haven for players like Whiteside looking to keep their foot in the door. His reported workout with the Panthers might come to nothing, but performing well could provide the window needed to come through into camp and potentially stake a claim.

Morgan stops at nothing to improve the Panthers' roster. He hasn't landed another option in the secondary as yet, but he's looking. And if those in power believe Whiteside might have something to offer — pending a successful workout, of course — that represents a win-win for everybody.

It's something to monitor at the very least. All Whiteside wants is a chance to prove his worth. The Panthers are giving him one, so taking advantage of what could be his last route back into the league is paramount.

Anything less, and the Panthers will thank him for his time and move on to other targets.

