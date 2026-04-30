Panthers got miles ahead of the market with Devin Lloyd and now it’s undeniable

The Carolina Panthers pulled off a massive coup with the signing of second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency. And they got the ascending performer for far less than his original market value before the legal tampering window began.

Lloyd has the scope to change everything for Carolina's defense. And an intriguing development elsewhere only confirmed that the Panthers may have a bona fide steal on their hands.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Houston Texans signed Azeez Al-Shaair to a new three-year extension before their preparations for the new campaign gather pace. The price was steep, going up to $54 million, but the AFC South club clearly thinks it's a wise investment to keep one of its key defensive cogs around throughout his prime.

Azeez Al-Shaair deal made Carolina Panthers' Devin Lloyd coup look even better

Al-Shaair is a good player. He's a tone-setting force at the defensive second level on the league's most ferocious defense last season. But for the Panthers? This bumper new contract confirmed that they had well and truly got ahead of the game with Lloyd's agreement.

The former Utah standout penned a three-year, $45 million deal with a $15.25 million signing bonus and $25 million guaranteed. Morgan recognized the need for a top-level linebacker, and he got arguably the best on the free-agent market. If Lloyd builds on his breakout campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Carolina, this will be a heist of epic proportions.

Most in the media couldn't believe the Panthers got Lloyd for the price they did. He was projected to get in the $20 million-per-year range, but in the end, the linebacker market wasn't especially hot.

Carolina hasn't had a dominant second-level enforcer since new Pro Football Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly abruptly retired after the 2019 campaign. Considering Morgan played the position himself, it was no surprise to see the franchise prioritize the 2021 first-round pick's arrival. And if everything goes according to plan or perhaps even better than expected, Lloyd will vastly outperform his pay grade.

The Panthers have been moving much differently under the current regime. There is a strategic purpose and a business-first mindset at the forefront of everything, always focusing on the bigger picture. Lloyd represents an investment in the present and the future, and with linebacker salaries around the league already on the rise, Carolina stands a good chance of getting plenty of bang for its buck.

Lloyd has the scope to be Carolina's most important signing in years. Let's hope he can deliver and become the next great linebacker in the franchise's illustrious history.