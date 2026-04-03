Devin Lloyd hype is real and Panthers coach Dave Canales couldn’t hide why

The Carolina Panthers kicked off free agency with a bang. General manager Dan Morgan secured edge rusher Jaelan Phillips on a bumper contract that sent shockwaves through the league. However, the addition of linebacker Devin Lloyd could be equally significant.

This sentiment was given further weight by head coach Dave Canales, who outlined precisely why Lloyd was such a high-priority target for the Panthers when the NFL's legal tampering window opened.

Lloyd was considered among the best available free agents, regardless of position. The Jacksonville Jaguars offered him a deal to stick around, but the Panthers' project was too tempting to ignore. And the three-year, $42 million contract with $25 million guaranteed was well below his original market value.

Dave Canales reaffirms Carolina Panthers' confidence in Devin Lloyd splash

After doing his due diligence on Lloyd, Canales was convinced. The references were glowing. Not just for his performances on the field, but also for his exceptional character and growing leadership behind the scenes.

"Just heard a lot about his character. First of all, really productive on the ball. He had a fantastic year. intercepting it, play-style wise, high energy, good range. He's huge, by the way, he's 6-3 and change. But a really heady player.

"And then on top of all that, just the stuff I heard about him as a man, the leader that he is, the respect he had from his teammates, all those different things. It was just a great opportunity for us to bring him in there at a position that we really wanted a challenge."

As Canales not-so-subtly pointed out, the Panthers needed more in their linebacker room. Lloyd's arrival shouldn't prevent Morgan from adding another dynamic option during the 2026 NFL Draft, but it gets them a lot closer.

Phillips' ability to disrupt from the edge will be enormously helpful. Even so, Carolina's success throughout franchise history has always been predicated on tone-setting enforcers at the defensive second level.

If Lloyd meets expectations, which are pretty high after a second-team All-Pro campaign with the Jaguars last season, he'll instantly become the most prolific Panthers linebacker since Luke Kuechly. His energy and well-rounded traits make him a legitimate three-level force. If last year's breakout represents the start of things to come, the former Utah star will be a tremendous addition to the ranks.

Canales is bullish about Lloyd's outlook. Morgan is, too. He'll be taking on massive responsibilities, but there is nothing to suggest he cannot excel within defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base concepts.

And for a defense desperately crying out for linebacker consistency, this could end up being the missing piece of the puzzle in Carolina.