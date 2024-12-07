Carolina Panthers ignore defense for Bryce Young weapon in 2025 NFL mock draft
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan put himself in a strong position this offseason. Money is still tight for the Carolina Panthers and sacrifices will be needed. However, the general manager is loaded with 2025 NFL Draft selections to bolster this improving squad.
The Panthers traded Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo before the deadline. Their trade down with the Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft got them the Day 2 pick they're giving to the Chicago Bears next spring. This is the final compensation in the Bryce Young transaction.
Many believed this was the worst trade in NFL history just a few short weeks ago. Young's renaissance since returning to the starting lineup is slowly altering the concerning narratives attached to the signal-caller.
Young has given himself a fighting chance of staking another claim in 2025. There is a growing sentiment among NFL insiders that the former Alabama star will be under center if he keeps up his outstanding performances over Carolina's remaining five fixtures. If this scenario comes to fruition, Morgan must build around him accordingly.
Getting Young more prolific weapons in the passing game is a good place to start. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker have shown promise. Ja'Tavion Sanders looks like a prominent weapon from the tight-end position based on early impressions. Adam Thielen is still performing at a high level, but he's 34 years old with the end in sight.
The Panthers have a top-five pick as things stand. There is an obvious need for defensive reinforcements — especially on the edge and along the front. However, there is also the temptation to acquire a genuine difference-maker for Young in pursuit of taking his game to new heights.
Carolina Panthers select Tetairoa McMillan in 2025 NFL mock draft
This was a subject discussed by Danny Kelly from The Ringer in his latest mock draft. The analyst passed on defensive prospects such as Mason Graham, Abdul Carter, and Will Johnson in favor of wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 5 overall for Carolina — highlighting Young's incredible turnaround as the primary reason why.
"Bryce Young’s unexpectedly exciting performance over the past month has given the Panthers new hope that their top pick in the 2023 draft has a future as the team’s starter after all. And with a recent report indicating that the team will not be looking at the quarterback position early in the 2025 NFL draft, the smart move here is to give their young quarterback an elite playmaker at receiver. McMillan is big and explosive with excellent body control that enables him to twist and contort to make tough catches. He’d be the true no. 1 receiver this Carolina offense has been missing and would complement the team’s other promising wideouts, such as Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker."- Danny Kelly, The Ringer
McMillan is arguably the best wide receiver in this year's class. His unique blend of size, length, and explosiveness make him a nightmare to cover. This is matched by elite-level route-running and jaw-dropping credentials in contested catch situations.
The Arizona prospect has a vice-like grip at the catch point. McMillian manipulates the top of his routes superbly. He's got outstanding body control and is also a significant red-zone threat to further raise intrigue.
Much will depend on what moves the Panthers make in free agency. If they pick up some defensive starters, then going after someone like McMillan becomes more realistic. Until then, bolstering the defense seems like the smart way to go.
If the pick is McMillan, no Panthers fan should be complaining too much.