Carolina Panthers inactives list for Week 13 game against Buccaneers
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers haven't had the benefit of a fully healthy squad at any stage during the 2024 season. Dave Canales and his staff are starting to see signs of life from this group in recent weeks. The fact they're doing this so under-strength is a big positive amid the typical doom and gloom.
Canales didn't look for excuses at any point during the season. He remained adamant that his methods were working and they wouldn't be altered. That came with some skepticism, but the evident progress before the after the bye week cannot be disputed.
Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers represents a chance for Canales to get one over on his old employers. He spent one season with Carolina's division rivals as offensive coordinator before getting a surprising top job thanks in no small part to his close association with general manager Dan Morgan. This game comes with emotional significance attached.
The available players should be striving with everything to ensure they come away with bragging rights. Whether the Panthers can accomplish this or not for Canales is another matter.
Carolina will need to do this without some prominent playmakers once again. The rookie duo of Jalen Coker and Ja'Tavion Sanders have already been ruled out. Veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney's status is also in doubt after he was listed as questionable.
There was some good news. The Panthers took things slowly with pass-rusher D.J. Wonnum throughout the week after he experienced hamstring soreness following their narrow loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Thankfully for the franchise, he was a full participant in practice this week and doesn't carry an injury designation.
Amare Barno could be set to make his regular-season bow after being activated from injured reserve. The former sixth-round selection carved out a decent niche for himself as a special teams ace in 2023. Carolina is hoping for the same again this time around.
Without further ado, let's see who is missing for both teams in Week 13 at Bank of America Stadium.
Inactive Carolina Panthers players list for Week 13
- TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
- WR Jalen Coker
- S Jammie Robinson
- CB Shemar Bartholomew
- CB Akayleb Evans
- OL Jarrett Kingston
- DT Jaden Crumedy
Via the Panthers website.
Inactive Buccaneers players list for Week 13
- DL Earnest Brown
- TE Devin Culp
- CB Tyrek Funderburk
- QB Michael Pratt
- OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
- S Tykee Smith
Via the Buccaneers website.