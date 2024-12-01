Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers odds and prop bets for Week 13 game
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales knows more about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers than most. The Carolina Panthers head coach left the franchise earlier this year for a surprising promotion after just one season as offensive coordinator. It will be an emotional occasion, but it's a division rivalry that demands an all-business approach after the pleasantries.
The Panthers came out of their defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs with tremendous credit. They are competing hard despite their lowly 3-8 record and providing hope this project is heading in the right direction.
This is a results-driven league, of course. But considering how dismal things have been in recent years, stacking up positive efforts represents a solid foundation from which to build.
The Buccaneers ended their four-game skid versus the New York Giants in convincing fashion. They've done well in this fixture over the years, so nothing but a similar effort will do as the underdog once again.
Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers odds for Week 13
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 5.5-point underdogs at home to the Buccaneers in Week 13.
- Carolina +5.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
- Tampa Bay -5.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Anyone looking to wager the Panthers' money line can get tempting odds of +210 currently (bet $100 to win $210). The Buccaneers are favored to continue their outstanding recent record against Carolina at -255 (bet $255 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook is expecting a moderately entertaining affair between the two division rivals with the over/under set at 46.5 points for the clash. This is available at -110 regardless of which side of the points total takes your fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Bryce Young prop bets
Bryce Young is gaining some significant momentum at the right time. He's seized another chance to start and got everyone firmly believing they can win any game with his presence under center. The quarterback didn't beat the Chiefs, but he went blow-for-blow with Patrick Mahomes throughout and earned himself a ton of credit along the way.
Young's chances of getting another shot in 2025 are improving drastically. However, the signal-caller's situation remains precarious. Finishing the campaign off strongly is the only way to convince those in power.
Getting one over on the Buccaneers would be a good place to start. Young's over/under for passing yards is 210.5 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. This is available at -110 in both directions (bet $110 to win $100).
The Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama is projected to complete 18.5 passes from 31.5 attempts. Young's over/under for touchdown passes stands at 1.5.
- Over 1.5 touchdowns: +178 (bet $100 to win $178)
- Under 1.5 touchdowns: -240 (bet $240 to win $100)
Carolina Panthers over/under rushing yard props for Week 13
- Chuba Hubbard - 65.5
- Jonathon Brooks - 11.5
- Bryce Young - 13.5
Carolina Panthers over/under receiving yard props for Week 13
- Adam Thielen - 41.5
- Tommy Tremble - 20.5
- Xavier Legette - 39.5
- David Moore - 39.5