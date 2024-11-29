NFL insider says quiet part out loud about Panthers QB Bryce Young's future
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young is gaining some positive momentum when all hope seemed lost once upon a time. That doesn't guarantee anything regarding the Carolina Panthers quarterback's future beyond 2024.
The Panthers are getting a prolonged look at Young - something he's earned after coming to life since becoming the starter once again. Head coach Dave Canales reportedly wanted to take another shot with veteran Andy Dalton at some stage. That seems like an asinine notion looking at the progress made by the Heisman Trophy winner over the past month.
Young looks more poised. He's growing in confidence and finding his voice within the locker room. This is his team for the next six games at least. How he performs will go a long way to determining what happens after that.
The former Alabama star is doing all he can to get another shot in 2025. Young is executing Canales' strategies effectively and protecting the football. That's a far cry from how things looked before his benching, but the signal-caller's situation remains precarious with almost no margin for error.
NFL insider believes Carolina Panthers could still move on from Bryce Young
This was a sentiment echoed by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The senior insider thought Young's chances of starting in 2025 have enhanced drastically following his career renaissance. He also believes that if the Panthers can find what they believe to be a better option, those in power won't hesitate to pull the trigger.
"A month ago, I would have said the chance of [Bryce] Young remaining on the Panthers' roster was slim. And while Young being their 2025 starter is hardly a slam dunk -- the Panthers have a lot to sort through -- he has certainly given Carolina something to think about. He's coming off his best game with 263 yards and one touchdown pass against a strong Chiefs defense. But if Carolina believes it can replace Young with better talent in 2025, it will. There's no need to make that determination yet, and Young could serve as a good bridge or competition with another quarterback."- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
It's a fine line where Young is concerned. But it's nothing he isn't already aware of.
However, the player carries destiny in his hands. Not many thought this would be possible after watching the confidence drain from Young's demeanor before Canales took him out of the firing line.
The Panthers have some difficult games upcoming before their regular-season engagements conclude. Young faces some stern defenses and could struggle on occasion. But the fact he went head-to-head right until the death with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs should serve as the biggest confidence boost imaginable down the stretch.
What comes next shouldn't be Young's primary concern right now. All he should be focusing on is continuing his encouraging progress, coming through for his team on the field, and evolving his leadership qualities away from the gridiron. Everything else is out of his hands.
Young is starting to make believers in everybody. But there's just no telling what those behind the scenes have planned.