Carolina Panthers inactives list for Week 14 game against Eagles
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are healthier than earlier in the campaign. However, head coach Dave Canales is still navigating some issues heading into their Week 14 game at the Philadelphia Eagles.
This is not ideal considering the Panthers need all hands on deck to cope with one of the NFL's in-form teams. The Eagles are in contention for the NFC's top seed and have won their last eight contests. It's no surprise to see them as double-digit favorites among sportsbooks versus Carolina at Lincoln Financial Field.
Former No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney didn't practice this week but Canales expected him to play. Unfortunately, the edge rusher was downgraded to out on Saturday and won't take his place in the lineup.
Clowney's ability to set the edge on running downs will be sorely missed. Running back Saquon Barkley is on a tear right now and in contention for NFL MVP. He's also on track to break the league's single-season record for rushing yards if the same trend continues. These chances could increase exponentially against Carolina's torrid ground defense.
Jalen Coker was listed as doubtful despite practicing fully on Wednesday. It's been a steady decline throughout the week for the undrafted free-agent wide receiver, so quarterback Bryce Young needs to cope without him in a hostile environment.
It's not all doom and gloom. The Panthers were anticipating rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders back after he missed last weekend's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a neck complication. That represents a major boost for a passing attack that needs to control the clock to keep Barkley and company off the field.
Stud offensive lineman Robert Hunt landed on the injury report late in the week as is questionable with a back complication. There didn't seem any major concern about his participation, but that wasn't the case for everybody.
With this in mind, here is the full list of inactive players for both teams in Week 14.
Carolina Panthers inactive players list for Week 14
- OLB Jadeveon Clowney
- WR Jalen Coker
- S Jammie Robinson
- CB Shemar Bartholomew
- CB Akayleb Evans
- CB Caleb Farley
- OL Jarrett Kingston
Via the Panthers website.
Eagles inactive players list for Week 14
- S Reed Blankenship
- S Sydney Brown
- WR Britain Covey
- OL Nick Gates
- OL Trevor Keegan
- OL Darian Kinnard
- QB Tanner McKee (emergency third QB)
Via the Eagles website.