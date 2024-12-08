Is Ja'Tavion Sanders playing today? Full injury update for Panthers TE in Week 14
By Dean Jones
Ja'Tavion Sanders looked like he was set for a significant spell on the sidelines after suffering a brutal hit against the Kansas City Chiefs. As it turned out, the rookie tight end got extremely lucky following a scary incident in the second quarter.
Sanders was taken to the hospital for further testing and was later diagnosed with a neck issue after landing on his head. That was the best possible outcome for the No. 101 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, although he wasn't able to get back in time for Carolina's overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13.
Tommy Tremble performed well as the No. 1 tight end option, bringing in five receptions from eight targets for 77 receiving yards. However, the Panthers missed Sanders' presence in the passing game.
After coming into the franchise as an intriguing development prospect who could potentially contribute over time, Sanders moved quickly to change the narrative. The Panthers put a lot on the rookie's plate with Ian Thomas and Tremble either injured or underperforming. He answered the call in no uncertain terms.
Sanders already has more receiving yards by any Panthers' tight end since Greg Olsen was firing on all cylinders. He's an explosive route-runner with assured hands. More importantly, he earned the trust of quarterback Bryce Young quickly when the No. 1 pick in 2023 returned to the starting lineup.
The neck issue dented his progress. But it's merely a bump in the road rather than anything too concerning.
Carolina Panthers will get Ja'Tavion Sanders back in Week 14
The former Texas star made his eagerly awaited return to practice this week. Sanders was listed as a limited participant throughout Carolina's preparations for the contest and the Panthers officially listed him as questionable for their Week 14 road clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
While his status remains in doubt, head coach Dave Canales revealed that he expects Sanders to suit up. Just how much he'll be able to contribute remains to be seen, but the Panthers wouldn't risk him if there wasn't 100 percent confidence.
That proved to be the case as Sanders was officially active for the contest.
Sanders' presence in the lineup will be vital. The Panthers need to control the clock and keep the Eagles' offense off the field. Moving the chains through short-to-intermediate completions is the best route forward. Leaning on the tight ends heavily — veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen should help, too — will be highly advantageous.
It'll be interesting to see how much Sanders will feature. But he's got a bright future with the organization regardless.