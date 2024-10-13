Carolina Panthers inactives list for Week 6 game against Falcons
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers aren't fancied by many to get their campaign back on track in Week 6. Dave Canles' first regular-season win at the Las Vegas Raiders already seems like a lifetime ago. Fans are becoming completely disillusioned and disengaged from the team. This concerning tide of negativity shows no signs of slowing down. That has to change as a matter of urgency.
If in doubt, turn to the black helmets. That's what the Panthers are wearing against the Atlanta Falcons once again. They've got a good record in them and versus their NFC South rivals on home soil in recent years. Whether it's a trend that continues is another matter.
Carolina isn't a good football team even at full strength. Their significant injury issues suffered throughout the season so far only make things worse. It's been a constant thorn in the team's side, with established figures such as defensive lineman Derrick Brown, linebacker Shaq Thompson, and center Austin Corbett already ruled out for the entire campaign.
The Panthers are getting veteran tight end Ian Thomas back after his spell on injured reserve with a calf issue. That's something at least, although Tommy Tremble didn't make it out of the NFL's concussion protocol in time for Atlanta's visit to Bank of America Stadium.
Another grave concern centers on Jadeveon Clowney. He's the team's most experienced edge presence in a room devoid of quality or ideas. The former No. 1 overall selection out of South Carolina was listed as doubtful with a shoulder issue. That's less than ideal, but defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero must find solutions to the constant problems coming his way.
Canales is up against it. This isn't what he had in mind. But the progressive young coach must trust his methods, adjust to the rapidly changing climate within the franchise, and try to keep everyone motivated. The sooner Carolina gets players back to full health, the better the team's chances will be.
Full inactive list for the Carolina Panthers in Week 6
OLB Jadeveon Clowney
CB Shemar Bartholomew
LB Josey Jewell
C Andrew Raym
OL Jarrett Kingston
OT Taylor Moton
TE Tommy Tremble
Per the Panthers website.
Full inactive list for the Falcons in Week 6
RB Jase McClellan
LB Troy Andersen
DL Brandon Dorlus
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
OL Elijah Wilkinson
T Brandon Parker
DL Kentavius Street