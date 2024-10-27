Carolina Panthers inactives list for Week 8 game against Broncos
By Dean Jones
It's been one problem after another for the Carolina Panthers in 2024 so far. Their 1-6 record through seven games tells its own glaring story. Something that head coach Dave Canales hopes will start trending forward in Week 8 at the Denver Broncos.
Easier said than done, in all honesty. The Panthers are lacking talent and confidence right now. They are also dealing with some significant injury issues. That's a bad combination in the NFL's cutthroat world where weak teams are shown no compassion whatsoever.
If Canales was hoping for some respite on the health front, he was out of luck. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton sustained a thumb injury in a car accident this week. Thankfully it was nothing more serious, but it left the Panthers turning once again to Bryce Young as their starting option under center.
Wide receiver Diontae Johnson was also ruled out despite the player stating he'd be able to fight through the complication and suit up. This fueled rumors that a potential trade was imminent, with respected insiders claiming those around the league are starting to think it's only a matter of time.
It's not an ideal situation for Young to walk into, but he must maximize this chance in some capacity. If the signal-caller cannot look assured and provide the poise that became so synonymous with his production at Alabama, that might be all Canales needs to see as part of his future planning at football's most important position.
A big effort is needed. From everybody. Otherwise, the Panthers will be staring down the barrel of another blowout loss under Canales' guidance.
Full list of inactive Carolina Panthers players for Week 8
- WR Diontae Johnson
- QB Andy Dalton
- S Jammie Robinson
- CB Dane Jackson
- CB Shemar Bartholomew
- OT Yosh Nijman
- DE Jonathan Harris
Full list of inactive Broncos players for Week 8
- QB Zach Wilson
- S P.J. Locke
- CB Kris Abrams-Draine
- OT Alex Palczewski
- TE Greg Dulcich
- OLB Dondrea Tillman
- DL Eyioma Uwazurike