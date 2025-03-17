Panthers insider outlines overlooked benefit of Dan Morgan's offseason approach

This is an instant gratification world. None of the Carolina Panthers' recent signings have stepped foot onto the field as yet, but that hasn't stopped fans and analysts from giving their opinion on specific deals and the overall standard of recruits over the first wave of free agency.

The references are mixed. While people acknowledge that the Panthers had to rectify their defensive issues, most believed Carolina's top acquisitions got way more than expected considering their production before landing in the NFC South.

Dan Morgan has a plan in place. His first offseason involved fortifying the offense. That came at a cost, so switching his attention to the defensive side of things following a historically bad campaign from Ejiro Evero's unit was essential.

As for overpaying? That's become synonymous with the small market Panthers throughout their three-decade existence.

Morgan believes the Panthers are better. It's hard to deny that fact, but there are still some glaring holes that must be filled before confidence in the team's chances increases.

Carolina Panthers insider believes Dan Morgan bought himself draft flexibility in free agency

This was a sentiment echoed by Joe Person from The Athletic. The Panthers insider gave Carolina a respectable B grade for their free-agent crop so far. Something he thinks provides Morgan with an extra sense of flexibility when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around.

"Reactions to the Panthers’ first week of free agency would have been even more enthusiastic had they landed Milton [Williams]. Still, [Dan] Morgan took care of a lot of needs on defense with young players with upside. Other than [Sam] Martin and the 28-year-old [Christian] Rozeboom, the other additions are all 26 or younger. That’s important for [Dave] Canales’ development-minded staff. A personnel executive with another team thought [Brandt] Tilis found good value in [Rico] Dowdle, but questioned whether there were many other difference-makers. The Panthers could use another safety, receiver and a nickel corner. But Morgan is in position to go best player available in the draft." Joe Person

The point about Milton Williams is a good one. The ascending defensive lineman was Carolina's top priority when the legal tampering window opened. They were close to finalizing a deal before the New England Patriots swooped with a big offer. This caused a significant ripple effect that ended with Tershawn Wharton — the signing coming under more scrutiny than most.

Had the Panthers gone all out for Williams, it's a different story. Morgan and Brandt Tilis didn't believe the money matched their ambitious project. This is in keeping with the Panthers sticking to their plan and avoiding the risky gambles that became the catalyst behind their demise under previous regimes.

The money is inconsequential if those acquired all meet or perhaps even outperform their expectations. Morgan has conviction in every move he makes. Not all of them have worked out, but the improvements made over the second half of 2024 indicate the Panthers are on the right track at long last.

They might not be ready to enter the Super Bowl discussion yet. But if the new free-agent signings make a difference and Morgan can unearth some gems from the draft, there's nothing to suggest the Panthers cannot stake a strong claim for the NFC South title in 2025.

That should be the objective. If the free agents slot in seamlessly, the better their chances will be.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis