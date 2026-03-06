Panthers insider signals quiet move Dave Canales may be leaning toward

The Carolina Panthers received a relatively quiet but meaningful projection ahead of free agency from a leading team insider. And it centered on the future of veteran wide receiver David Moore.

In his latest free agent predictions, Joe Person of The Athletic listed Moore with a simple verdict: Staying.

It may not exactly qualify as blockbuster news, but for a Panthers team emphasizing continuity under head coach Dave Canales, it’s an encouraging development.

Moore’s 2025 stat line won’t turn heads. The 31-year-old caught just one pass for five receiving yards across four appearances before blowing out his elbow in Week 4, an injury that ended his season.

Carolina Panthers potentially bringing back David Moore makes sense

But Carolina’s evaluation of Moore extends well beyond just the box scores.

Canales has long valued Moore’s understanding of his offensive system, dating back to their time together with the Seattle Seahawks. That familiarity matters more than people would think, especially for a coaching staff still building its foundation and trying to establish consistency around quarterback Bryce Young.

Moore also contributes on special teams, and he brings veteran stability to a receivers room that has undergone constant change over the past two seasons. The arrival of associate head coach and offensive specialist Darrell Bevell strengthens the wideout's case even more.

Bevell, like Canales, has Seattle roots. That built-in trust and schematic familiarity give Moore an edge over outside free-agent options who would need time to learn the system. For a depth receiver likely to command a modest deal who can also become a major asset on special teams, that continuity could outweigh the appeal of chasing upside elsewhere.

General manager Dan Morgan has indicated that most of Carolina’s 17 unrestricted free agents will test the market. The class is considered top-heavy, with only a few players projected to draw significant contracts.

Moore doesn’t fall into that category.

After posting a 32 catch, 351-receiving-yard, three-touchdown campaign in 2024, he was relegated to a reserve role in 2025, even before the injury. At this stage of his career, Moore is used mainly as a depth piece. But most importantly, he is one whom the coaching staff clearly trusts.

For a Panthers team balancing bigger financial decisions elsewhere on the roster, bringing back Moore represents a low-risk move that preserves institutional knowledge inside the building.

It won’t dominate headlines. But for Carolina, it might be one of the more logical moves of the offseason.